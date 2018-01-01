Stephen Hawking
Stephen Hawking
Stephen Hawking's Final Paper on Black Holes Is Now Online
It presents a solution for the black hole information paradox.
More From This Topic
Stephen Hawking
Watch Stephen Hawking Audition A-List Actors to Be His New Voice
Actors and tech leaders competed for the 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity.
Personal Health
Stephen Hawking: The Obesity Epidemic Is a Problem 'Beyond My Understanding'
In a powerful, minute-long public service announcement, the theoretical physicist, who suffers from ALS, talks about the fourth biggest cause of death.
Space Travel
Stephen Hawking Says Humans Have 1,000 Years Left on Earth
The world-renowned physicist slaps an expiration date on our planet.
Stephen Hawking
Stephen Hawking Teams With Billionaire Yuri Milner to Find an Earth-Like Planet
The $100 million initiative will deploy thousands of tiny spacecraft to travel to our nearest neighboring star system and send back pictures.
Artificial Intelligence
Ray Kurzweil: Computers Will Not Rob Us of Our Humanity. They Will Make Us More Profoundly Human.
The futurist sat down with Neil deGrasse Tyson to discuss what it means to think and create in a near-future where knowledge and expertise are downloadable.
Stephen Hawking
Stephen Hawking: Humans Ruined the Earth and Must Escape to Space
One thousand years. That's all the third rock from the sun may have left.
Weekly News Roundup
Amazon's Drone Rival: Weekly News
Plus: Why Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak and Stephen Hawking are up in arms.
Technology
Elon Musk, Stephen Hawking Warn That AI Military Robots Could Ignite the Next Global Arms Race
That is, if we don't stop the killer machines first.
Stephen Hawking
Here's Your Chance to Ask Stephen Hawking Anything
The physicist is heading to Reddit's popular AMA forum to discuss his theories on… everything.
Robots
Elon Musk's Money Is Being Used to Stop AI From Obliterating Humans
Prepare, people. The machines are rising.