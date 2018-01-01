Stephen Hawking

Watch Stephen Hawking Audition A-List Actors to Be His New Voice
Stephen Hawking

Watch Stephen Hawking Audition A-List Actors to Be His New Voice

Actors and tech leaders competed for the 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Stephen Hawking: The Obesity Epidemic Is a Problem 'Beyond My Understanding'
Personal Health

Stephen Hawking: The Obesity Epidemic Is a Problem 'Beyond My Understanding'

In a powerful, minute-long public service announcement, the theoretical physicist, who suffers from ALS, talks about the fourth biggest cause of death.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Stephen Hawking Says Humans Have 1,000 Years Left on Earth
Space Travel

Stephen Hawking Says Humans Have 1,000 Years Left on Earth

The world-renowned physicist slaps an expiration date on our planet.
Dan Bova | 2 min read
Stephen Hawking Teams With Billionaire Yuri Milner to Find an Earth-Like Planet
Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking Teams With Billionaire Yuri Milner to Find an Earth-Like Planet

The $100 million initiative will deploy thousands of tiny spacecraft to travel to our nearest neighboring star system and send back pictures.
Reuters | 3 min read
Ray Kurzweil: Computers Will Not Rob Us of Our Humanity. They Will Make Us More Profoundly Human.
Artificial Intelligence

Ray Kurzweil: Computers Will Not Rob Us of Our Humanity. They Will Make Us More Profoundly Human.

The futurist sat down with Neil deGrasse Tyson to discuss what it means to think and create in a near-future where knowledge and expertise are downloadable.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Stephen Hawking: Humans Ruined the Earth and Must Escape to Space
Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking: Humans Ruined the Earth and Must Escape to Space

One thousand years. That's all the third rock from the sun may have left.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Amazon's Drone Rival: Weekly News
Weekly News Roundup

Amazon's Drone Rival: Weekly News

Plus: Why Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak and Stephen Hawking are up in arms.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
Elon Musk, Stephen Hawking Warn That AI Military Robots Could Ignite the Next Global Arms Race
Technology

Elon Musk, Stephen Hawking Warn That AI Military Robots Could Ignite the Next Global Arms Race

That is, if we don't stop the killer machines first.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Here's Your Chance to Ask Stephen Hawking Anything
Stephen Hawking

Here's Your Chance to Ask Stephen Hawking Anything

The physicist is heading to Reddit's popular AMA forum to discuss his theories on… everything.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Elon Musk's Money Is Being Used to Stop AI From Obliterating Humans
Robots

Elon Musk's Money Is Being Used to Stop AI From Obliterating Humans

Prepare, people. The machines are rising.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
