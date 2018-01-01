Steve Blank

Do Pivots Matter? Yes, in Almost Every Case.
Driving Business - Driving Success

Do Pivots Matter? Yes, in Almost Every Case.

A recent analysis of 39 billion-dollar companies says most stuck to their original vision. Serial entrepreneur Steve Blank argues that isn't true.
Steve Blank | 4 min read
10 Stories From the Web to Know About This Week
Technology

10 Stories From the Web to Know About This Week

Bitcoin launches ATMS, quantifying innovation, Marissa Mayer's no telecommuting policy gets vindicated, Latinas take over, marketers can't decide if Facebook ads work, Steve Blank gets fired. This week's notable news and tantalizing tidbits for entrepreneurs.
Brad Crescenzo | 3 min read
Steve Blank on Building Great Founding Teams
Starting a Business

Steve Blank on Building Great Founding Teams

Getting your startup up and running means building a rock-solid founding team. Here are the factors to consider to help you get there.
Steve Blank | 6 min read
New York University's Accelerator is Looking to Jump Start Startups
Starting a Business

New York University's Accelerator is Looking to Jump Start Startups

NYU recently unveiled its accelerator Launchpad, hoping to help young entrepreneurs with their ventures.
Andrea Huspeni | 4 min read
In Colombia, Vive La Revolucion Emprendedora
Starting a Business

In Colombia, Vive La Revolucion Emprendedora

The 'lean startup' movement heads to South America, where teams of entrepreneurs in Bogota are learning how to build scalable business models, writes serial entrepreneur Bob Dorf.
Bob Dorf | 5 min read
Steve Blank on Entrepreneurs as Dissidents
Starting a Business

Steve Blank on Entrepreneurs as Dissidents

On Election Day, serial entrepreneur Steve Blank takes a moment to remember why freedom of speech, expression and thought are critical to entrepreneurship.
Steve Blank
Changing the Startup Landscape for Scientists
Project Grow

Changing the Startup Landscape for Scientists

Professor Steve Blank talks about I-Corps, the National Science Foundation's incubator program for scientists who want to turn inventions into profitable companies.
Colleen DeBaise
Steve Blank: Inside the Lean Startup
Project Grow

Steve Blank: Inside the Lean Startup

The professor who popularized the "lean" movement describes his Lean LaunchPad course.
Colleen DeBaise
Steve Blank on Top Mistakes That Startups Make
Project Grow

Steve Blank on Top Mistakes That Startups Make

Sure, you might be good at starting a business. But what about building one? Here are some common blunders -- and how to avoid them.
Colleen DeBaise
Steve Blank: How to Grow Your Business
Project Grow

Steve Blank: How to Grow Your Business

From up-selling to unbundling, professor Steve Blank outlines lean strategies for growing your customer base.
Colleen DeBaise
