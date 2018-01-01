Student Loans

Yes, You Can Refinance Your Student Loans When You're Self-Employed
Self Employed

You can get that interest rate down, if you have the right answers to some key questions.
Kat Tretina | 7 min read
Instead of Panicking, Deal With Your Student Loans Like a CFO Would
Student Loans

These financial planning, analysis and forecasting tactics will help you eliminate student debt early and avoid paying unnecessary interest.
Henri Steenkamp | 7 min read
3 Problems Stunting Entrepreneurship Across the U.S.
Entrepreneurs

Obsolete educational systems, inadequate broadband access and the unrelieved economic insecurity of self employment stymie economic development.
Micha Kaufman | 5 min read
How Student Loans Are Crushing Millennial Entrepreneurialism
Student Loans

A dynamic economy needs highly educated workers and entrepreneurs who can afford to take risks. Mountainous college debt stunts both.
Micha Kaufman | 4 min read
Does a College Degree Still Matter?
Education

A diploma is still an employer's best assurance a candidate possess the skills needed to help run a company.
Chidike Samuelson | 5 min read
Wells Fargo, Amazon End Deal to Offer Discounted Student Loans
Amazon

Wells Fargo had agreed to shave half a percentage point from its interest rate on student loans to Amazon "Prime Student" subscribers.
Reuters | 1 min read
Why Amazon Wants to Help You Save Money On Student Loans
Money

The ecommerce giant is offering discounted student loans in a bid to grow its Prime Student subscription program, but is it a smart move?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Are Better Benefits the Solution to the Employee Wellness Problem?
Employee Benefits

Sure, 'walking challenges' and office fitness groups improve employees' health. But, are you offering the adequate core benefits they really want?
Matt Straz | 5 min read
Bill Clinton Says Student Debt Is Holding Back Potential Entrepreneurs
Student Loans

A common theme at this year's Clinton Global Initiative America 2016 meeting was the relationship between student debt and young entrepreneurs.
Grace Reader | 3 min read
How Millennials Are Defining the Sharing Economy
Millennials

Sharing is caring, as long as you're practical about it.
Daniel Arthursson | 6 min read
Although student loans have helped many students pay for college, graduates are struggling to pay off their acquired debt. The average graduate leaves college with $35,000 in student loans. As a result, help with student loans has become a hot benefit that many businesses are offering to attract potential employees. 
