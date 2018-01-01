Survival Strategies

The Second Slowest Gazelle: A Secret to Success
Survival Strategies

The Second Slowest Gazelle: A Secret to Success

Mediocrity has its place. Where success and survival are synonyms, not dying is winning.
Phil La Duke | 6 min read
You Need to Stop Making These 5 Customer Service Mistakes
Retail Sales

You Need to Stop Making These 5 Customer Service Mistakes

It's time to update your customer service training manual.
Bob Phibbs | 5 min read
How to Survive Your First Year of Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurs

How to Survive Your First Year of Entrepreneurship

Follow these tips in order to make it through the first year and beyond as a successful entrepreneur.
Neil Patel | 5 min read
5 Ugly Truths About Entrepreneurship
Survival Strategies

5 Ugly Truths About Entrepreneurship

The SBA says that only half of new companies survive 5 years or more. How resolved are you not to be one of them?
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
5 Ways to Help Your Business Survive Its Adolescence
Growing a Business

5 Ways to Help Your Business Survive Its Adolescence

When you think about it, nurturing a company is a lot like raising a child.
Daniel Wesley | 5 min read
The 4 Secrets to a Successful Pivot
Pivots

The 4 Secrets to a Successful Pivot

A company that stays the course without looking for new opportunities risks failure.
Matt Mayberry | 6 min read
5 Things to Work on to Protect Your Business Before a Crisis Hits
Survival Strategies

5 Things to Work on to Protect Your Business Before a Crisis Hits

If you left your business for six months, would you have the right survival systems in place?
Doug Wagner | 5 min read
5 Suggestions When Reducing Costs Is Your Only Option
Survival Strategies

5 Suggestions When Reducing Costs Is Your Only Option

When you face challenges, follow these tips to make your company stronger.
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
How to Regroup When You've Lost Your Way
Survival Strategies

How to Regroup When You've Lost Your Way

Should your company falter, here's how you can get it back on track.
Kate Swoboda | 5 min read
The 2 Words Entrepreneurs Should Avoid
Motivation

The 2 Words Entrepreneurs Should Avoid

Eliminate this destructive phrase every day to increase your focus and productivity.
Peter Gasca | 3 min read
