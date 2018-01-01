Sweden
3 Things To Know
Starbucks to Open Its First Location in Italy. 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
More From This Topic
Viral Marketing
How These Brilliant Digital Billboards Are Delivering a Hair-Raising Message
The viral campaign -- and a reimagined successor in the name of charity -- illustrate the kind of marketing magic that occurs when technology and humanity intersect.
Work-Life Balance
Sweden's Six-Hour Workday Experiment Officially Kicks Off Tomorrow
The year-long initiative seeks to determine whether reducing hours leads to increased productivity and fewer sick days.
Productivity
Does a 6-Hour Workday Lead to Better Productivity? Sweden's About to Find Out.
An economic experiment set to be held in Sweden's second largest city, Gothenburg, will see the hours of an average workday slashed in hopes of enhancing productivity.
News and Trends
How an Email Snafu Led to 61,000 People Storming an Employment Office
When an email for a recruitment meeting was accidentally sent to every registered job seeker in the city of Stockholm, chaos ensued.