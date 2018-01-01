SXSW

Visa Is Testing NFC Sunglasses That Can Pay for Stuff
Wearables

Now when you lose your frames, you'll be extra screwed.
Andrew Tarantola | 2 min read
SXSWedu Shows 4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Impact Education
SXSW

Entrepreneurs should be motivated to launch companies and products that break down silos to accelerate learning and discovery.
Tim Swanson | 6 min read
How This High School Dropout Got Mark Cuban's Attention and Disrupted an Industry
Starting a Business

At SXSW, The Zebra co-founder and CEO Adam Lyons took the stage with the 'Shark Tank' star to discuss an opponent many entrepreneurs must face: the government.
Dan Bova | 5 min read
SXSW 2017: The CEO of This Futuristic Automaker Makes Time for Art -- Maybe You Should, Too
Project Grow

There's a clever reason she posts haikus to Twitter.
Linda Lacina | 4 min read
SXSW 2017: What You've Missed, From Fun Stunts to Disappointments
SXSW 2017

Make sure you're in the know.
Linda Lacina | 4 min read
SXSW 2017: There's a Scary Reason You'll Start Taking Digital Privacy Seriously
SXSW 2017

Technology waits for no one.
Linda Lacina | 9 min read
A Well-Known Tech Watchdog Dishes on the Writing Beat
Serial Entrepreneurs

Rob Pegoraro started his career in the mailroom without training in tech, writing or sorting mail.
Jordan French | 5 min read
SXSW 2017 Photo Gallery: Our Favorite Photos
SXSW

Check out the latest from this celebration of ideas, tech and pop culture.
Linda Lacina | 5 min read
SXSW: Billionaire Chris Sacca on Tech's New Business Blindspot
SXSW

Use your voice.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
SXSW 2017: The Simple Lessons Reshaping the Cities and Cars of the Future
SXSW 2017

Connect the dots.
Linda Lacina | 6 min read

SXSW, also known as South by Southwest, is an annual festival event that offers a broad cross section of guest speakers and themed events around music, film and emerging technologies. It takes place in mid-March in Austin, Texas.   

