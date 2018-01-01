SXSW 2013
Starting a Business
What It Means to Be an Entrepreneur Now
Entrepreneur's Amy Cosper talks about the evolving concept of entrepreneurship at the SXSW Festival.
More From This Topic
Naming a Business
5 Startup Naming Rules From SXSW
When naming a business, don't fall into the trap of making it so incomprehensible that your brand is lost. Consider these steps to find the best name for your business.
Marketing
3 Social Media Startups to Watch From SXSW 2013
The 'next big thing' in social media might not have debuted this week, but SXSW 2013 was not without noteworthy startups.
Growth Strategies
What Happens in Vegas Stays in Vegas, Unless You're Tony Hsieh
At SXSW, Zappos founder and CEO Tony Hsieh stops by the Samsung Blogger Lounge to discuss the revitalization project of Downtown Las Vegas, the new SXSW V2V program and more.
Entrepreneurs
Shaquille O'Neal on Geeks, Partnering and Winning in Business
The retired basketball star has advice for entrepreneurs.
Technology
The 3 Coolest Things I've Seen at SXSW Interactive 2013
From motion-sensor computers to talking shoes, technology editor, Jason Fell's favorites from this year's festival.
Project Grow
Indiegogo's Slava Rubin on the Myths of Entrepreneurship
The Indiegogo co-founder says anyone can be an entrepreneur and no project is too small. And, yes, it's entirely possible that one day your mom might understand what you're doing.
Finance
5 Quick Tips for Better Bootstrapping From SXSW
The founders of popular image-hosting service imgur on what it takes to launch a tech startup without seeking outside investors.
Growth Strategies
Inside the 'Insane' Life of Entrepreneur Elon Musk
At SXSW, the tech visionary provides a pulse check on the three companies he recently helped start.
Starting a Business
Yammer's David Sacks Offers 3 Tips for Tech Entrepreneurs
From raising capital fast to being innovative, startup advice from the SXSW Interactive festival.
Project Grow
MakerBot's Bre Pettis on the Next Industrial Revolution
The 3-D printing visionary kicks off the 2013 South by Southwest Interactive Festival. His advice to entrepreneurs with a dream: 'Believe that it's possible.'