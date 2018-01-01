Shira Lazar is the host and executive producer of What's Trending live Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Pacific and Partners Project, interviewing your favorite YouTube stars weekly.
Marketing
Using Video Like the Big Brands
What's Trending host Shira Lazar talks about what small business can learn from how the big brands use video.
Marketing
Amanda De Cadenet Proves How Great Conversations Can Empower Brands and Viewers
As host of Lifetime's The Conversation, Amanda De Cadenet has amassed a huge following. Here's how the model/actress is making that viewership count.
Marketing
How to Use Video to Reach Customers
Shira Lazar of What's Trending has tips for businesses that want to spread the word about their brand.
Social Media
The Creator of Funny or Die's 'Drunk History' on Wacky Business Ideas That Work
The web series 'Drunk History' just made its TV debut on Comedy Central this week. Derek Waters, the show's creator, offers some tips for brainstorming and taking risks.
Entrepreneurs
What's Trending With…Yael Cohen? The F%#@ Cancer Founder on Starting a Movement
YoungEntrepreneur.com columnist 'What's Trending' host Shira Lazar sat down with Yael Cohen at this year's SXSW. Here, she describes her startup story and offers advice to other young entrepreneurs.
Project Grow
What's Trending With… Jason Silva? The Former Current TV Host Turned YouTube Star on Big Ideas
YoungEntrepreneur.com columnist and 'What's Trending' host Shira Lazar sat down with the ever inspiring Jason Silva. Here, he dishes on where the best ideas come from and how to cultivate them.
Entrepreneurs
What's Trending With...Randi Zuckerberg? The Facebook Founder's Sister Talks About What's Next
YoungEntrepreneur.com columnist and 'What's Trending' host Shira Lazar sat down with Randi Zuckerberg at this year's SXSW. Beyond her uber famous brother, she talks about her own growing media empire.
Technology
What's Trending With...Baratunde Thurston? The Comedian/Digital Savant Talks Business
YoungEntrepreneur.com columnist and 'What's Trending' host Shira Lazar sat down with author Baratunde Thurston to chat about his comedy/technology startup Cultivated Wit.
Growth Strategies
What Happens in Vegas Stays in Vegas, Unless You're Tony Hsieh
At SXSW, Zappos founder and CEO Tony Hsieh stops by the Samsung Blogger Lounge to discuss the revitalization project of Downtown Las Vegas, the new SXSW V2V program and more.
Entrepreneurs
Russell Simmons Sets His Sights on YouTube with 'Post-Racial' Programming
For all of the future media startups out there, consider this tip from Uncle Rush: Go digital my friend. Here, the entrepreneur icon describes his plans for the future YouTube network 'All Def Digital.'
Marketing
Think Like Zuck: The Secrets to Facebook's Success
Intel's social-media strategist and author of new book on Mark Zuckerberg Ekaterina Walter shares her insights on how the social network became so popular, as well as other business lessons.
Entrepreneurs
Adventures in Candy Land: Dylan Lauren on Her Confectionary Empire
Having a famous fashion designer as a father obviously helped fuel Dylan Lauren's entrepreneurial ambitions, but a passion for gummy bears and Belgian chocolate has helped her thrive.
Technology
How Reading Rainbow's LeVar Burton Is Bringing Storytelling into the Digital Age
The actor discusses his transition into entrepreneurship and offers some key tips for young treps.
Marketing
Social-Media Maven Amy Jo Martin on Working Hard and Being a Renegade
Digital Royalty's Amy Jo Martin left the Phoenix Suns to launch her digital and social-media empire. Here are her tips for how to score more points with customers.
Growth Strategies
David Segal on DAVIDsTEA: North America's Next Starbucks?
While this startup likely won't topple the reigning queen of coffee anytime soon, the skill and backing required to open up shop across North America shouldn't be underestimated.