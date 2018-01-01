Shira Lazar

Shira Lazar

Shira Lazar is the host and executive producer of What's Trending live Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Pacific and Partners Project, interviewing your favorite YouTube stars weekly.

More From Shira Lazar

Using Video Like the Big Brands
Marketing

Using Video Like the Big Brands

What's Trending host Shira Lazar talks about what small business can learn from how the big brands use video.
Amanda De Cadenet Proves How Great Conversations Can Empower Brands and Viewers
Marketing

Amanda De Cadenet Proves How Great Conversations Can Empower Brands and Viewers

As host of Lifetime's The Conversation, Amanda De Cadenet has amassed a huge following. Here's how the model/actress is making that viewership count.
5 min read
How to Use Video to Reach Customers
Marketing

How to Use Video to Reach Customers

Shira Lazar of What's Trending has tips for businesses that want to spread the word about their brand.
The Creator of Funny or Die's 'Drunk History' on Wacky Business Ideas That Work
Social Media

The Creator of Funny or Die's 'Drunk History' on Wacky Business Ideas That Work

The web series 'Drunk History' just made its TV debut on Comedy Central this week. Derek Waters, the show's creator, offers some tips for brainstorming and taking risks.
5 min read
What's Trending With…Yael Cohen? The F%#@ Cancer Founder on Starting a Movement
Entrepreneurs

What's Trending With…Yael Cohen? The F%#@ Cancer Founder on Starting a Movement

YoungEntrepreneur.com columnist 'What's Trending' host Shira Lazar sat down with Yael Cohen at this year's SXSW. Here, she describes her startup story and offers advice to other young entrepreneurs.
1 min read
What's Trending With… Jason Silva? The Former Current TV Host Turned YouTube Star on Big Ideas
Project Grow

What's Trending With… Jason Silva? The Former Current TV Host Turned YouTube Star on Big Ideas

YoungEntrepreneur.com columnist and 'What's Trending' host Shira Lazar sat down with the ever inspiring Jason Silva. Here, he dishes on where the best ideas come from and how to cultivate them.
What's Trending With...Randi Zuckerberg? The Facebook Founder's Sister Talks About What's Next
Entrepreneurs

What's Trending With...Randi Zuckerberg? The Facebook Founder's Sister Talks About What's Next

YoungEntrepreneur.com columnist and 'What's Trending' host Shira Lazar sat down with Randi Zuckerberg at this year's SXSW. Beyond her uber famous brother, she talks about her own growing media empire.
What's Trending With...Baratunde Thurston? The Comedian/Digital Savant Talks Business
Technology

What's Trending With...Baratunde Thurston? The Comedian/Digital Savant Talks Business

YoungEntrepreneur.com columnist and 'What's Trending' host Shira Lazar sat down with author Baratunde Thurston to chat about his comedy/technology startup Cultivated Wit.
What Happens in Vegas Stays in Vegas, Unless You're Tony Hsieh
Growth Strategies

What Happens in Vegas Stays in Vegas, Unless You're Tony Hsieh

At SXSW, Zappos founder and CEO Tony Hsieh stops by the Samsung Blogger Lounge to discuss the revitalization project of Downtown Las Vegas, the new SXSW V2V program and more.
4 min read
Russell Simmons Sets His Sights on YouTube with 'Post-Racial' Programming
Entrepreneurs

Russell Simmons Sets His Sights on YouTube with 'Post-Racial' Programming

For all of the future media startups out there, consider this tip from Uncle Rush: Go digital my friend. Here, the entrepreneur icon describes his plans for the future YouTube network 'All Def Digital.'
3 min read
Think Like Zuck: The Secrets to Facebook's Success
Marketing

Think Like Zuck: The Secrets to Facebook's Success

Intel's social-media strategist and author of new book on Mark Zuckerberg Ekaterina Walter shares her insights on how the social network became so popular, as well as other business lessons.
5 min read
Adventures in Candy Land: Dylan Lauren on Her Confectionary Empire
Entrepreneurs

Adventures in Candy Land: Dylan Lauren on Her Confectionary Empire

Having a famous fashion designer as a father obviously helped fuel Dylan Lauren's entrepreneurial ambitions, but a passion for gummy bears and Belgian chocolate has helped her thrive.
4 min read
How Reading Rainbow's LeVar Burton Is Bringing Storytelling into the Digital Age
Technology

How Reading Rainbow's LeVar Burton Is Bringing Storytelling into the Digital Age

The actor discusses his transition into entrepreneurship and offers some key tips for young treps.
4 min read
Social-Media Maven Amy Jo Martin on Working Hard and Being a Renegade
Marketing

Social-Media Maven Amy Jo Martin on Working Hard and Being a Renegade

Digital Royalty's Amy Jo Martin left the Phoenix Suns to launch her digital and social-media empire. Here are her tips for how to score more points with customers.
5 min read
David Segal on DAVIDsTEA: North America's Next Starbucks?
Growth Strategies

David Segal on DAVIDsTEA: North America's Next Starbucks?

While this startup likely won't topple the reigning queen of coffee anytime soon, the skill and backing required to open up shop across North America shouldn't be underestimated.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.