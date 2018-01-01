SXSW 2015
Innovation
Music as Medicine? The Sexy Idea with a Non-Sexy Timeline.
The Sync Project wants to use songs to improve your health. But first it has to come to market.
More From This Topic
SXSW 2015
SXSW 2015 Recap: Winners and One Loser
We look at what we think worked and who lost out.
SXSW 2015
SXSW Thought Leaders on Failing Better & Finding Your Way
Couldn't make the conference? Didn't take great notes? Here's our roundup of some of the best tips from thought leaders you'd do well to remember.
SXSW 2015
Lyft's CEO On the Future, Driverless Cars and Ridesharing
At a SXSW keynote last week, Logan Green explained technology's potential impact on some new sharing economy industries.
SXSW 2015
Tips for Hit-Makers: What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Hollywood
Rethink success and how you relate to your fans. These tips from Hollywood experts can teach small business owners how to maximize audience.
Artificial Intelligence
Will AI Really Be the End of Us? 'Ex Machina' Will Leave You More Contemplative Than Ever.
The movie asks the questions, but the answers are really up to you.
SXSW
SXSW: Momofuku's David Chang -- What Luxe Restaurants Can Learn From Taco Bell and Google
By creating order histories for diners, restaurants would be better equipped to anticipate and cater to their customers' needs, he said in his panel at SXSW.
SXSW 2015
SXSW: Accelerator Judges Reveal Must-Follow Pitch Tips
We caught up with judges of this annual competition to find out what works and what doesn't.
SXSW
Steve Case Asks Entrepreneurs -- Are You Ready For the Third Wave?
The thought leader says entrepreneurs must adapt to these 4 megatrends or perish.
SXSW
SXSW: The 'No-Robot' Protest Was Actually a Marketing Stunt
It turns out we're totally fine with our robot overlords.
SXSW
At SXSW: How Biotech Can Overcome Obstacles
Before the SXSW panel Against All Odds: Overcoming Startup Challenges, panelists share a few insights on the benefits and limitations of new, innovative fundraising models, as well as how to survive in a heavily regulated industry.