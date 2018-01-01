Take-Two Interactive
Growth Strategies
Maker of Video Game 'BioShock' to Shed All But 15 Employees
Creator Ken Levine's decision to cut the studio down to a 'smaller, more entrepreneurial endeavor' comes as something of a shock.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.