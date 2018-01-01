Tax Policy

Trump's Tax Plan Could Help Businesses, But Questions Remain
Any proposed legislation on tax reform will likely only use the plan as an opening bid where much more detail will be necessary.
Bill Smith | 6 min read
Companies in the Crosshairs?
From healthcare and taxes to cyber security and product safety, here's your tip sheet on what the election results could mean for corporate America.
Jonathan Meyer | 6 min read
Wanted: Creative Solutions to Shape a Workable Future
Changes in the world economy drag us all into new roles and unfamiliar arrangements. Some go kicking and screaming, while others see the answer to their prayers.
Marina Gorbis | 5 min read
4 Relatively Painless Ways to Make Your Business Tax Debt Go Bye-Bye
The IRS is hiring agents -- which means it will likely get more aggressive with business owners
Tom Taulli | 4 min read
As Trump Rolls On, Fixing Tax Loopholes Is a Clear Priority
Donald Trump used Super Tuesday to highlight his plans to repatriate overseas profits and compel American companies to stay put.
Ray Hennessey | 6 min read
What It Takes to Build a Startup City: Meet 7 Mayors Promoting Entrepreneurship
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies aren't enough to develop the next tech hub.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 10 min read
Irish Tax Changes May Cost U.S. Companies Like Apple and Google Billions of Dollars
Although, a new break and pressure to tackle tax avoidance elsewhere means they are unlikely to decamp.
Reuters | 6 min read
The 3 Most Common Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make on Their Taxes
CPAs reveal the big IRS no-no's committed by 'treps
Amanda Steinberg | 3 min read
San Francisco to Tax Google, Facebook for Using City Bus Stops
The Wi-Fi-equipped commuter shuttle buses offered up by tech giants such as Google, Yahoo, Apple and Facebook are now going to be taxed based on the number of stops they make in city bus zones.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
The Road Ahead For Entrepreneurs And Tax Reform
Tax reform is happening. Kind of. And slowly. Here are some predictions of how it might all play out.
Dean Zerbe | 6 min read
