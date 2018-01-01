Tech Leaders
Workplace Diversity
Most Tech Companies Are Going About Diversity All Wrong
It's time to end tokenism and diversity quotas.
More From This Topic
Leadership Qualities
What Made Steve Jobs Such an Effective Leader?
What you can learn from one of the greatest entrepreneurs ever.
Net Neutrality
The Tech Community Voices Its Support for Net Neutrality
More than 800 companies and venture firms signed their names to an open letter sent to the head of the FCC.
Persistence
How the CEO of Techweek Made Her Own Luck
Amanda Signorelli refused to take no for an answer, and her persistence paid off.
20 Questions
This Founder Shares the Mindset That Helps Her Stay On Track
Generating $1 billion in sales for retailers, the founder of RewardStyle now realizes you can't please everyone. Instead, think about what you want for the long haul.
Information Technology
Stop Looking at Your IT Department as a Cost Center
IT departments say they're seen as a "sieve in the budget," as a home for "tech nerds." In fact, IT departments are becoming increasingly strategic. Have you recognized that?
Tech Startups
High-Tech Startups Need to Ditch the 'Engineers Rule' Mentality
Everyone is in the people business. Create a balance between ideas and execution to ensure the long-term success of your new company.
Trump & Business
More Than 200 Members of the Tech Community Sign Open Letter Opposing Trump Travel Ban
More and more people are speaking out.
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg Will Not Run for President
The entrepreneur is focused on Facebook and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
Donald Trump
Tech Workers Vow to Never Help Trump Build Muslim Registry
They would rather resign than be forced to work on such a project.