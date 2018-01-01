tech women
tech industry
How These Women Entrepreneurs are Fighting Prejudice in Tech Sector
Possible reasons behind the lack of diversity can be company culture, gaps in the pay packages and poor visibility in crucial meetings
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.