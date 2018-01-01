TED is a global nonpartisan nonprofit that began in 1984 dedicated to spreading a range of ideas -- from education and science to tech and psychology -- through its popular TED Talks, TEDx events, articles and books that feature an array of forward thinkers. Some of the more popular TED Talks among think leaders and entrepreneurs are Seth Godin’s on “How to Get Your Ideas to Spread” and Tony Robbin’s “Why We Do What We Do.”