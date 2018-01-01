Terrorism
News and Trends
CNN Evacuates New York City Office Amid Reports of Suspicious Package After Explosive Devices Sent to Clinton and Obama Homes
Two CNN reporters said the package was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who served in the Obama administration.
Twitter, Facebook Move Quickly to Stem Celebrations of Nice Attack
Twitter Inc. moved swiftly to remove posts from Islamic extremists glorifying a truck attack in Nice, France.
Web Content
Google, Facebook Quietly Move Toward Automatic Blocking of Extremist Videos
The move is a major step forward for internet companies that are eager to eradicate violent propaganda from their sites.
Microsoft
Microsoft to Crack Down on Content Promoting Extremist Acts
'The events of the past few months are a strong reminder that the Internet can be used for the worst reasons imaginable,' Microsoft said in its post.
Bill Gates
This Is What Bill Gates Says Makes Him Feel Powerless
Here are the four juiciest tidbits from the billionaire tech mogul's latest AMA, where he also revealed what habit keeps him up at night.
Crisis Management
Facing Potential Terrorism, Entrepreneurs Need to Think About the Unthinkable
A well thought-out crisis-management plan is essential for every business to have in today's world.
Editor's Note
Meet Fear's Antidote: Hope
A seemingly small act -- returning to normal, daily life after tragedy -- takes a great deal of courage.
Legal
How a Small-Time Texan Plumber's Truck Ended Up in the Hands of Syrian Extremists
Texas resident Mark Oberholtzer has filed a $1 million suit, citing 'shock, fear, anxiety, mental anguish, humiliation and degradation.'
Terrorism
Why Social Media Giants Are Taking Discreet Steps to Combat Militant Propaganda
Google's YouTube, for instance, has expanded a little-known 'Trusted Flagger' program.
Security
EU Cracks Down On Bitcoin, Anonymous Payments Systems to Curb Terrorism Funding
EU interior and justice ministers will gather in Brussels on Friday for a crisis meeting in the wake of the Paris attacks.
Politics
Anchor Babies? What Really Matters in U.S. Presidential Race.
There are the only 9 issues that truly matter in the presidential campaign, and we need to address them now.