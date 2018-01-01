Terrorism

Twitter, Facebook Move Quickly to Stem Celebrations of Nice Attack
Twitter

Twitter, Facebook Move Quickly to Stem Celebrations of Nice Attack

Twitter Inc. moved swiftly to remove posts from Islamic extremists glorifying a truck attack in Nice, France.
Reuters | 4 min read
Google, Facebook Quietly Move Toward Automatic Blocking of Extremist Videos
Web Content

Google, Facebook Quietly Move Toward Automatic Blocking of Extremist Videos

The move is a major step forward for internet companies that are eager to eradicate violent propaganda from their sites.
Reuters | 6 min read
Microsoft to Crack Down on Content Promoting Extremist Acts
Microsoft

Microsoft to Crack Down on Content Promoting Extremist Acts

'The events of the past few months are a strong reminder that the Internet can be used for the worst reasons imaginable,' Microsoft said in its post.
Reuters | 3 min read
This Is What Bill Gates Says Makes Him Feel Powerless
Bill Gates

This Is What Bill Gates Says Makes Him Feel Powerless

Here are the four juiciest tidbits from the billionaire tech mogul's latest AMA, where he also revealed what habit keeps him up at night.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Facing Potential Terrorism, Entrepreneurs Need to Think About the Unthinkable
Crisis Management

Facing Potential Terrorism, Entrepreneurs Need to Think About the Unthinkable

A well thought-out crisis-management plan is essential for every business to have in today's world.
Jonathan Segal | 9 min read
Meet Fear's Antidote: Hope
Editor's Note

Meet Fear's Antidote: Hope

A seemingly small act -- returning to normal, daily life after tragedy -- takes a great deal of courage.
Amy Cosper | 3 min read
How a Small-Time Texan Plumber's Truck Ended Up in the Hands of Syrian Extremists
Legal

How a Small-Time Texan Plumber's Truck Ended Up in the Hands of Syrian Extremists

Texas resident Mark Oberholtzer has filed a $1 million suit, citing 'shock, fear, anxiety, mental anguish, humiliation and degradation.'
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Why Social Media Giants Are Taking Discreet Steps to Combat Militant Propaganda
Terrorism

Why Social Media Giants Are Taking Discreet Steps to Combat Militant Propaganda

Google's YouTube, for instance, has expanded a little-known 'Trusted Flagger' program.
Reuters | 6 min read
EU Cracks Down On Bitcoin, Anonymous Payments Systems to Curb Terrorism Funding
Security

EU Cracks Down On Bitcoin, Anonymous Payments Systems to Curb Terrorism Funding

EU interior and justice ministers will gather in Brussels on Friday for a crisis meeting in the wake of the Paris attacks.
Reuters | 1 min read
Anchor Babies? What Really Matters in U.S. Presidential Race.
Politics

Anchor Babies? What Really Matters in U.S. Presidential Race.

There are the only 9 issues that truly matter in the presidential campaign, and we need to address them now.
Steve Tobak | 6 min read
