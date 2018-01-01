Michelle Mark

News and Trends
CNN Evacuates New York City Office Amid Reports of Suspicious Package After Explosive Devices Sent to Clinton and Obama Homes
Two CNN reporters said the package was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who served in the Obama administration.
Peter Thiel
Peter Thiel on Gawker: 'If I Didn't Do Something, Nobody Would'
The billionaire Silicon Valley investor acknowledged that he secretly financed Hulk Hogan's lawsuit against Gawker Media in an effort to put the news website out of business.