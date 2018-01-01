The Fix
The Fix
How This Meal Kit Company Fulfills Its Mission by Putting Other Companies in the Spotlight
Purple Carrot has a network of artisanal suppliers to get plant-based food items into more consumers' diets.
The Fix
How Lyft Goes Beyond Picking Up Drunk People From Bars by Giving Patients Rides to the Doctor's
Lyft saw an unmet need and partnered with transportation coordinators to make sure people could consistently get the care they needed.
The Fix
Here's How This Company Is Adding Robots But Also Keeping Its Workers
Boxed is one company that's playing the long game when it comes to boosting efficiency with automation.
The Fix
How Foursquare Became a Jukebox Hero by Helping This Company Target Bar-Goers
TouchTunes, a digital jukebox company, has incorporated Foursquare software into its app, so it can push notifications to users when they're at the bar and send them personalized song suggestions.
The Fix
Here's How WeWork Pinpoints the Perfect Locations for Its Co-Working Spaces in Neighborhoods
When evaluating potential office locations in new markets, the workspace provider doesn't just rely on luck.
The Fix
Why Fashion Brand Cosabella Let a Robot Take Control of Its Marketing Budget
To keep up in the world of ecommerce startups, Cosabella replaced human guesswork with computer analysis.
The Fix
How VR Helps This Company Save Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars While Sticking to Its Mission
Virtual reality helps retailer TreeHouse prevent errors, cut costs, eliminate waste, adapt faster, minimize travel and gain customer insights.
The Fix
How 'Gaming' the System Helped This Business Get Thousands More Customers
After Scott Parker partnered with Spotluck to lure diners to his four restaurants during slow times, his establishments saw an uptick in customer visits.
The Fix
When This Company Stopped Selling Directly, Its Customer Base Increased by 700 Percent
Updater realized it would better serve its customers by establishing industry partners who could facilitate referrals when they'd be needed most.
The Fix
Why This Restaurant Chain Has Started Using VR to Train Employees
The trendy tech simulates hands-on learning without the risks and onboards new hires faster.
Marketing
What This Medical Marijuana Company Can Teach You About Getting Buzz
After raking in $100,000 every month, competitors opened up nearby, resulting in high times fading.