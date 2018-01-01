The Innovation Mentality
Growth Strategies
How to Prepare Your Business for the Ways Employees and Customers Are Changing
It is time to disrupt the status quo and elevate the health of your company culture differently.
Employee Morale
How to Turn Company Values Into Shared Employee Beliefs
Find out how to get your employees to embody the values you want your company to stand for.
Managing Employees
Embrace Your Employees' Differences to Become a Stronger Business Leader
Today's employees want more from a job than a paycheck and benefits.
Growth Strategies
Take Advantage of Marketplace Cultural Changes to Grow Your Business
As the U.S. cultural landscape continues to evolve, smart business owners need to learn how to address a changing marketplace.
Growth Strategies
Taking Advantage of Cultural Changes in the External Partnerships to Grow Your Business
Find out what you should expect from your vendors, suppliers and partners so that you can successfully address and profit from the current business landscape.
Growth Strategies
Taking Advantage of Cultural Changes in the Workplace to Grow Your Business
Does your business culture support and leverage demographic, cultural, and experiential differences? If not, find out how you can begin to do so and grow your business.
Managing Employees
4 Steps to Profiting from the Cultural Demographic Shift
Discover how to seize business opportunities and ROI in any target population represented in the current cultural shift.
Entrepreneurs
What Magic Johnson Can Teach You About the Advantages of Cultural Demographic Shifts
There's a cultural demographic shift happening in the U.S. that could disrupt your business. Get ahead of it now by finding out how Magic Johnson is tapping into and profiting from it.
Leadership Qualities
6 Characteristics of an Innovative Leader
Are you sometimes confused about what type of leader you are or what type of leader you should be? You're not alone -- but you can discover how to be a better leader by following this expert's advice.
Leadership Qualities
Use Your Personal Brand to Strengthen Your Leadership Identity
Use what you stand for as a person to become a stronger leader for your small business employees.
Innovators
Common Sense Is Key If You Want to Be a Business Innovator
Learning to be a business innovator isn't hard – if you keep a few simple rules in mind.