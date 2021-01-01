Zach Cutler

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman at Propel

Zach Cutler is a comms veteran and technologist on a mission to innovate the PR industry. He created Propel, which is the fastest growing media-intelligence and PR software in the world.

https://www.propelmypr.com/

What the Story of David and Goliath Taught Me About Competing With Massive Companies

With enough agility, innovation and user empathy, it is possible to disrupt and win an industry, even with a tiny fraction of the resources of competitors.

