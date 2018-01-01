Theft Prevention

4 Ways to Protect Your Business Against Employee Fraud and Theft
Ask the Money Guy

Putting these strategies in place will discourage bad behavior.
Joe Worth | 5 min read
Worried About Insider Data Theft? This Startup Has You Covered.
Analytics software from Canadian startup Interset identifies activity that deviates from "good" behavior and proactively alerts managers.
Heather Clancy | 2 min read
Smartphone Theft Drops in London, Two U.S. Cities as Anti-Theft Kill Switches Installed
So far, Apple, Samsung and Google have implemented kill switches on their smartphone devices.
Reuters | 2 min read
Savvy Ways to Survive the Holidays
Stave off stress, boost sales and get into the holiday spirit. Here are twelve tips to get you through the season in one piece.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
