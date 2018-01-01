Tim Westergren
Starting a Business
Pandora's Tim Westergren Wants to Make Musicians Respectable
Like many companies, Pandora doesn't just want to make a buck. The company also aims to turn being a musician into a middle-class job.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.