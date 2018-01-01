Bryan Keplesky

Bryan Keplesky

Guest Writer
Art director, designer, writer

Bryan Keplesky runs his own creative studio in Austin, Texas, working in design, branding, art direction and writing.

More From Bryan Keplesky

You Know You're a SXSW Attendee When...
SXSW

You Know You're a SXSW Attendee When...

Attendees at this Austin conference aren't like any other.
3 min read
How to Survive South By Southwest
SXSW 2014

How to Survive South By Southwest

A veteran attendee shares his tips on making the most of this tech and networking festival.
4 min read
5 Startup Naming Rules From SXSW
Naming a Business

5 Startup Naming Rules From SXSW

When naming a business, don't fall into the trap of making it so incomprehensible that your brand is lost. Consider these steps to find the best name for your business.
Indiegogo's Slava Rubin on the Myths of Entrepreneurship
Project Grow

Indiegogo's Slava Rubin on the Myths of Entrepreneurship

The Indiegogo co-founder says anyone can be an entrepreneur and no project is too small. And, yes, it's entirely possible that one day your mom might understand what you're doing.
5 Quick Tips for Better Bootstrapping From SXSW
Finance

5 Quick Tips for Better Bootstrapping From SXSW

The founders of popular image-hosting service imgur on what it takes to launch a tech startup without seeking outside investors.
Inside the 'Insane' Life of Entrepreneur Elon Musk
Growth Strategies

Inside the 'Insane' Life of Entrepreneur Elon Musk

At SXSW, the tech visionary provides a pulse check on the three companies he recently helped start.
MakerBot's Bre Pettis on the Next Industrial Revolution
Project Grow

MakerBot's Bre Pettis on the Next Industrial Revolution

The 3-D printing visionary kicks off the 2013 South by Southwest Interactive Festival. His advice to entrepreneurs with a dream: 'Believe that it's possible.'
Pinterest's Ben Silbermann to 'Treps: Make Something Beautiful
Starting a Business

Pinterest's Ben Silbermann to 'Treps: Make Something Beautiful

Though the popular site may appear to be an overnight success, Pinterest's co-founder describes the company's early trials and offers some advice to other entrepreneurs.
Pandora's Tim Westergren Wants to Make Musicians Respectable
Starting a Business

Pandora's Tim Westergren Wants to Make Musicians Respectable

Like many companies, Pandora doesn't just want to make a buck. The company also aims to turn being a musician into a middle-class job.
Chris Guillebeau and the $100 Startup
Starting a Business

Chris Guillebeau and the $100 Startup

A new book from the author of 'The Art of Nonconformity' asks: What if today was your last day of working for someone other than yourself? He spoke at SXSW.
Your Community as a Startup Ecosystem
Starting a Business

Your Community as a Startup Ecosystem

Here are the key factors for building an entrepreneurship community in your town.
Steve Case and Tim O'Shaughnessy on How to Whip Up 'America's Secret Sauce'
Starting a Business

Steve Case and Tim O'Shaughnessy on How to Whip Up 'America's Secret Sauce'

The future of entrepreneurship is bright, but there are roadblocks. At SXSW, Steve Case explains the potential and the perils.
Steve Blank on the Era of the Lean Startup
Starting a Business

Steve Blank on the Era of the Lean Startup

People are starting to realize that startups are not merely small versions of large corporations. And that's exciting, Steve Blank says.
Reid Hoffman, Permanent Beta and the Startup of You
Entrepreneurs

Reid Hoffman, Permanent Beta and the Startup of You

Reid Hoffman and co-author Ben Casnocha talked about their ideas about entrepreneurship at the SXSW Festival in Austin. Even if you never start a company, they say, you're still the entrepreneur of your own life
How to Find the 'Goosebumps' Moment in Your Startup Story
Starting a Business

How to Find the 'Goosebumps' Moment in Your Startup Story

At this year's SXSW Interactive Festival, Austin entrepreneur Lyn Graft gives tips on how to get investors and customers excited about your new business.
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.