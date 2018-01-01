Bryan Keplesky runs his own creative studio in Austin, Texas, working in design, branding, art direction and writing.
You Know You're a SXSW Attendee When...
Attendees at this Austin conference aren't like any other.
How to Survive South By Southwest
A veteran attendee shares his tips on making the most of this tech and networking festival.
5 Startup Naming Rules From SXSW
When naming a business, don't fall into the trap of making it so incomprehensible that your brand is lost. Consider these steps to find the best name for your business.
Indiegogo's Slava Rubin on the Myths of Entrepreneurship
The Indiegogo co-founder says anyone can be an entrepreneur and no project is too small. And, yes, it's entirely possible that one day your mom might understand what you're doing.
5 Quick Tips for Better Bootstrapping From SXSW
The founders of popular image-hosting service imgur on what it takes to launch a tech startup without seeking outside investors.
Inside the 'Insane' Life of Entrepreneur Elon Musk
At SXSW, the tech visionary provides a pulse check on the three companies he recently helped start.
MakerBot's Bre Pettis on the Next Industrial Revolution
The 3-D printing visionary kicks off the 2013 South by Southwest Interactive Festival. His advice to entrepreneurs with a dream: 'Believe that it's possible.'
Pinterest's Ben Silbermann to 'Treps: Make Something Beautiful
Though the popular site may appear to be an overnight success, Pinterest's co-founder describes the company's early trials and offers some advice to other entrepreneurs.
Pandora's Tim Westergren Wants to Make Musicians Respectable
Like many companies, Pandora doesn't just want to make a buck. The company also aims to turn being a musician into a middle-class job.
Chris Guillebeau and the $100 Startup
A new book from the author of 'The Art of Nonconformity' asks: What if today was your last day of working for someone other than yourself? He spoke at SXSW.
Your Community as a Startup Ecosystem
Here are the key factors for building an entrepreneurship community in your town.
Steve Case and Tim O'Shaughnessy on How to Whip Up 'America's Secret Sauce'
The future of entrepreneurship is bright, but there are roadblocks. At SXSW, Steve Case explains the potential and the perils.
Steve Blank on the Era of the Lean Startup
People are starting to realize that startups are not merely small versions of large corporations. And that's exciting, Steve Blank says.
Reid Hoffman, Permanent Beta and the Startup of You
Reid Hoffman and co-author Ben Casnocha talked about their ideas about entrepreneurship at the SXSW Festival in Austin. Even if you never start a company, they say, you're still the entrepreneur of your own life
How to Find the 'Goosebumps' Moment in Your Startup Story
At this year's SXSW Interactive Festival, Austin entrepreneur Lyn Graft gives tips on how to get investors and customers excited about your new business.