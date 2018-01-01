Time Warner Cable

Why Americans Hate Their Internet Service Providers (Infographic)
Internet

Why Americans Hate Their Internet Service Providers (Infographic)

Americans are obsessed with their Internet, which makes it sting all the worse that the companies that provide Internet are expensive, unresponsive and because of their relative monopoly, in no hurry to improve their operations.
Catherine Clifford | 1 min read
Everyone Hates Their Cable Provider, Apparently
Television

Everyone Hates Their Cable Provider, Apparently

While cable TV and high-speed Internet are basic necessities for many of us, we aren't happy with the service we get.
Herb Weisbaum | 4 min read
Another Mega Merger: AT&T Reportedly Eyeing $40 Billion Purchase of DirecTV
Mergers and Acquisitions

Another Mega Merger: AT&T Reportedly Eyeing $40 Billion Purchase of DirecTV

A new report alleges telecommunications giant AT&T has approached DirecTV about a merger that could be worth as much as $40 billion.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Comcast CEO Says Time Warner Cable Buy Is ‘Pro-Competitive' and ‘Pro-Consumer'
Technology

Comcast CEO Says Time Warner Cable Buy Is ‘Pro-Competitive' and ‘Pro-Consumer'

In an interview on CNBC this morning, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said that the two companies wouldn't be pursuing the merger if they didn't realistically think they would get it would get regulatory approval.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Time Warner Cable Says No Thanks to Charter's $61 Billion Bid
Growth Strategies

Time Warner Cable Says No Thanks to Charter's $61 Billion Bid

Charter Communications hoped to purchase Time Warner Cable for $61.3 billion, or $132.50 a share, but the 'grossly inadequate' bid was rejected.
David Faber and Julia Boorstin | 2 min read
