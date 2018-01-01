Trade Secrets
Apple
Apple Says 12 People Were Arrested for Leaks in 2017
In an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg, the Cupertino tech giant revealed it caught 29 leakers in 2017, 12 of whom were arrested.
