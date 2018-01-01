traffic jam
e-vehicle
This Entrepreneur is Improving Last-mile Connectivity With a Smart Idea
Co-founded in October 2015 by Goldie Srivastava, the start-up has served over 15 million 'zero-pollution' rides over last 18 months.
