Giant Christmas Baubles Wreak Havoc Rolling Down London Street as Wind Destroys Holiday Decorations
The cars lining the street were hit with a Christmas wake-up call.
The Christmas season is rolling into London at full speed.
This week, giant silver Christmas baubles came hurling down Tottenham Court Road and into traffic, according to viral videos of the incident.
@theshadeborough Looks like these #Christmas decorations couldn't withstand the heavy winds in central London last night! Two giant baubles were spotted flying through Tottenham Court Road. [ CC: @teeblund ♬ original sound - The Shade Borough
After barreling through pedestrians and cars, bystanders were eventually able to stop and deflate the massive decorations. There are no reports of injuries or damages.
The larger-than-life ornaments were part of the "Four World Set" art installation by American artist Tom Shannon, which featured four, stacked, 16-foot-wide spheres as a promotion for U.K. music duo Mount Kimbie's double album release on Friday.
The display was supposed to be set up in St. Giles's Square until Saturday, according to The Washington Post.
The orbs dislodged shortly after the UK's Meteorological Office warned of strong winds and rain due to Storm Claudio, per The Telegraph, with wind gusts expected to be 55-65 mph.
Mount Kimbie's Kai Campos spoke out about the incident on Instagram stating the art installation's team had "prepared for bad weather and strong winds but just got really unlucky." He added that the installation was supposed to bring people together, but after things went array, he's "absolutely gutted" others won't get to bask in the display.
