Travis Kalanick
16 Weird Things We've Learned About Uber's Billionaire Co-Founder Travis Kalanick
The frugal billionaire recently inked a deal for a $36.4 million penthouse in New York City.
Leadership
The Normalization of Mean Leaders: A Recipe for Disaster.
Few people other than venture capitalists see predatory behavior and toxic narcissism as leadership qualities worth investing in.
Uber
Pivot to the Future: How to Change the Course of a Floundering Company in 3 Easy Steps
Next time, you text Uber for a ride, consider that there's a new boss in town: Dara Khosrowshahi. Can he really change Uber?
Brand Reputation
A New CEO May Improve Uber's Tarnished Brand, but It Should Never Have Needed Brand Rehab in the First Place
Ousted CEO Travis Kalanick provides lessons on avoiding brand self-destruction.
Uber
Fired Engineer's Texts With Former Uber CEO Reveals Plan to Take on Elon Musk and Hopes to 'Take Over the World'
Approximately 400 text messages between former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and former Uber and Waymo engineer Anthony Levandowski were released in a recent court filing.
Uber
Just Who Has the Right Skills to Turn Uber Around?
Experts says that communication and a capacity for empathy is a good place to start.
Entrepreneurs
The Problem With the Administration's Admiration for Ayn Rand
And how that scenario can teach entrepreneurs about what not to do when running a successful startup.
Uber
4 Things Brands Should Learn From Uber's Upheaval
Amid Uber's leadership changes, here are the key takeaways for brands going through similar challenging transitions.
Uber
The Rise and Fall of Uber and Travis Kalanick
From hard-charging rapid growth to constant damage control. What will the company's next chapter look like?
Uber
Why Travis Kalanick's Ouster Is an Uber Disaster
Pushing out the founding CEO in the midst of an existential crisis is a huge misstep.
Uber
Travis Kalanick Stepped Down, But Uber's Problems Won't Be Instantly Solved
It's going to take a lot more to regain customer and employee trust than a symbolic resignation.