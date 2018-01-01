Trep psychology

More From This Topic

Build Your Business on Your Strengths, Hire Your Team to Cover Your Weaknesses
Entrepreneurs

Build Your Business on Your Strengths, Hire Your Team to Cover Your Weaknesses

The key to your success as an entrepreneur is sufficient introspection to learn what you are good at and what you need help with.
David Nilssen | 7 min read
5 Lessons From Sales for Entrepreneurial Success
Ready for Anything

5 Lessons From Sales for Entrepreneurial Success

When toil is certain and reward is hard earned, you're an entrepreneur. Sales pros know your struggles and what is required to succeed.
Kate Yanko | 3 min read
How to Know When to Trust Your Gut
Starting a Business

How to Know When to Trust Your Gut

Follow these four steps to know when you should go with your intuition and when you should take a more facts-based approach.
Art Markman | 4 min read
Steve Case on What Makes a Successful Entrepreneur
Starting a Business

Steve Case on What Makes a Successful Entrepreneur

The billionaire investor shares what it takes to win in business.
Teri Evans
The Biggest Business Challenge: Your Insecurity?
Starting a Business

The Biggest Business Challenge: Your Insecurity?

Shark Tank star and angel investor Barbara Corcoran on how she deals with her own inner critic.
Teri Evans
Get Out of Limbo: How to Go From Dream to Decision
Starting a Business

Get Out of Limbo: How to Go From Dream to Decision

Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur who just can't take the leap or you're trapped in a tough business dilemma, consider these strategies to get unstuck.
Nadia Goodman | 4 min read
Bounce Back: The Inspiration Playlists of Multimillionaire Entrepreneurs
Project Grow

Bounce Back: The Inspiration Playlists of Multimillionaire Entrepreneurs

From Spanx founder Sara Blakely to skateboard icon Tony Hawk, hear what music inspires high-profile entrepreneurs to quickly shift their mindset and face their challenges.
Teri Evans | 3 min read
9 Proven Sales Tips for Introverts
Ready for Anything

9 Proven Sales Tips for Introverts

A look at successful strategies entrepreneurs can use to step out of their comfort zone and make the sale.
Grant Cardone | 5 min read
12 Surprising Signs You Could Be an Entrepreneur
Starting a Business

12 Surprising Signs You Could Be an Entrepreneur

The traits and circumstances many people might consider a liability may actually just be the perfect fuel to drive you as an entrepreneur. Here's why.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
6 Tips for Staying Supercharged
Ready for Anything

6 Tips for Staying Supercharged

When running your business, sustained energy and razor sharp focus come from within, not from a caffeinated beverage or other external stimulants. Here's how to get it.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
