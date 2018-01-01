Trust Based Marketing
Sales Strategies
A Wake-Up (Sales) Call to Entrepreneurs
Selling is not something just for the sales staff, nor is it some automatic phenomena. It's a skill any founder can and ought to acquire.
More From This Topic
Trust
The Importance of Building Trust Online
If you fail to work at it and cultivate it and maintain it, you could be leaving a great deal of money on the table.
Trust Based Marketing
Why Trust Is the New Marketing Currency
If someone sidles up on the street and wants to sell you a "Rolex," you'll likely run. Do the same with digital marketers who similarly fail to secure your trust.
Trust
5 Strategies for How to Make Customers Trust Your Brand
Building trust doesn't happen in a vacuum. You have to remain consistent in your messaging, understand your buyer personas and deliver on your promises over time.
Content Marketing
Does Content Actually Bring in Customers?
Trust, relevance and interest are what attract readers to content, which then, quite naturally, introduces them to the products content providers sell.
Credibility
6 Ways To Increase Your Brand's Online Credibility
Instantly boost consumer trust with third-party awards, customer reviews and messages directly from your founder or CEO.
Content Marketing
3 Ways for Content Marketers to Encourage Consumer Loyalty
Data proves influencer marketing is the fastest growing type of marketing today.
Online Marketing
Why Smart Online Marketing Is About Help, Not Hype
Although it's easy to promote your business online, simply posting clever content won't get you the long-lasting customers you're looking for. Find out what to do instead.
Coaches Corner
4 Ways to Get Influencers to Spread Your Brand's Message
Think of it as a way to connect with your audience's audience.
Trust
How Companies Can Leverage Influence to Create Trust
The online world is a crowded space for brands – all vying for your attention (and money). With some companies turning to a rewards program to gain trust, others are using their influence.
Branding
The 2 Things Brands Must Do to Edge Out the Competition
With competition fierce, companies need to develop brands that instill these two things in its strategy.