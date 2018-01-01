United Nations

U.N. Foundation Taps Ashish Thakkar to Channel His Entrepreneurial Expertise Towards Humanitarianism
Young Entrepreneurs

U.N. Foundation Taps Ashish Thakkar to Channel His Entrepreneurial Expertise Towards Humanitarianism

Thakkar, who founded a billion-dollar company in Uganda at age 15, has just been named chair of the U.N. Foundation's Global Entrepreneurs Council.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Dell Launches Effort Supporting UN's 'Goal 8' to Enhance Global Entrepreneurship
Global Entrepreneurship

Dell Launches Effort Supporting UN's 'Goal 8' to Enhance Global Entrepreneurship

The tech company kicks off what it calls thew Global Entrepreneurship Call to Action.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
