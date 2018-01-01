Video Advertising

More From This Topic

Let Customers Get to Know You With Video
Video Marketing

Let Customers Get to Know You With Video

Building familiarity with your customers, and relating to them first as viewers, can create sales without selling.
Walter Chen | 6 min read
Instagram Rolls Out 60-Second Video Option for Advertisers
Instagram Marketing

Instagram Rolls Out 60-Second Video Option for Advertisers

T-Mobile and Warner Bros. have already taken advantage of the new feature.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
4 Must-Haves for Brands Considering TV Commercials
Commercials

4 Must-Haves for Brands Considering TV Commercials

It's a pretty penny to get on TV, no doubt, but it's possible. First, however, start with what you know: your brand's audience, conversion funnel, message and traction.
Erik Huberman | 5 min read
Building a Can't-Miss Video Advertising Campaign for 2016
Video Marketing

Building a Can't-Miss Video Advertising Campaign for 2016

A hundred million Internet users watch online videos each day. If you're not investing in video marketing, you're behind the eight ball.
Jason Parks | 5 min read
Twitter Embraces a YouTube-Like Video Monetization Model For 'All Publishers and Creators'
Online Video

Twitter Embraces a YouTube-Like Video Monetization Model For 'All Publishers and Creators'

Twitter will give creators a 70 percent cut of ad revenues, as opposed to the 55 percent offered by YouTube and Facebook.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Long Considered an Eyesore, Vertical Video Is Now Being Embraced by Mobile Marketers
Online Video

Long Considered an Eyesore, Vertical Video Is Now Being Embraced by Mobile Marketers

Snapchat, which helped popularize the format, says that vertical video ads are nine times more likely to be viewed to completion than their horizontal counterparts.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
At VidCon, the World's Biggest YouTube Convention, Rival Video Platforms Rush the Stage
Online Video

At VidCon, the World's Biggest YouTube Convention, Rival Video Platforms Rush the Stage

Facebook, Snapchat and Vessel seemed to be the three names on everyone's lips.
Geoff Weiss | 5 min read
WATCH: The 5 Most Popular YouTube Ads of the Past Decade
Video Advertising

WATCH: The 5 Most Popular YouTube Ads of the Past Decade

Winners run the gamut from the gut-wrenching to the inane.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
Mobile, the Majority Platform for Video, Will Overcome Its Technical Pitfalls
Mobile Marketing

Mobile, the Majority Platform for Video, Will Overcome Its Technical Pitfalls

Expect mobile to be tomorrow's main act in video and TV consumption, and by extension, advertising.
Caitlin Spaan | 5 min read
5 Secrets to Succeed at Video Advertising
Video Advertising

5 Secrets to Succeed at Video Advertising

Whether the intent is to entertain, inform or persuade, there are many things to consider before setting out to create your next video campaign.
Alex Debelov | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.