Video Advertising
Mobile Apps
5 Reasons Your Mobile App Needs Video Integration
Humans are visual animals. Quality videos increase engagement, improve user experience and set your brand apart from the competition.
Video Marketing
Let Customers Get to Know You With Video
Building familiarity with your customers, and relating to them first as viewers, can create sales without selling.
Instagram Marketing
Instagram Rolls Out 60-Second Video Option for Advertisers
T-Mobile and Warner Bros. have already taken advantage of the new feature.
Commercials
4 Must-Haves for Brands Considering TV Commercials
It's a pretty penny to get on TV, no doubt, but it's possible. First, however, start with what you know: your brand's audience, conversion funnel, message and traction.
Video Marketing
Building a Can't-Miss Video Advertising Campaign for 2016
A hundred million Internet users watch online videos each day. If you're not investing in video marketing, you're behind the eight ball.
Online Video
Twitter Embraces a YouTube-Like Video Monetization Model For 'All Publishers and Creators'
Twitter will give creators a 70 percent cut of ad revenues, as opposed to the 55 percent offered by YouTube and Facebook.
Online Video
Long Considered an Eyesore, Vertical Video Is Now Being Embraced by Mobile Marketers
Snapchat, which helped popularize the format, says that vertical video ads are nine times more likely to be viewed to completion than their horizontal counterparts.
Online Video
At VidCon, the World's Biggest YouTube Convention, Rival Video Platforms Rush the Stage
Facebook, Snapchat and Vessel seemed to be the three names on everyone's lips.
Video Advertising
WATCH: The 5 Most Popular YouTube Ads of the Past Decade
Winners run the gamut from the gut-wrenching to the inane.
Mobile Marketing
Mobile, the Majority Platform for Video, Will Overcome Its Technical Pitfalls
Expect mobile to be tomorrow's main act in video and TV consumption, and by extension, advertising.
Video Advertising
5 Secrets to Succeed at Video Advertising
Whether the intent is to entertain, inform or persuade, there are many things to consider before setting out to create your next video campaign.