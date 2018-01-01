Virtual Currency
Cryptocurrency
Why You Can't Afford to Ignore Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain Anymore
Digital currencies just keep gaining steam.
Bitcoin
Japanese Court: Bitcoin Can't Be Owned, People Can't Sue Mt. Gox for Compensation
A judge ruled that bitcoins don't have the 'tangible qualities' needed to constitute owned property by Japanese law.
Money
Citigroup Is Testing Its Own Bitcoin: 'Citicoin'
Taking a page out of Bitcoin's playbook, the banking giant is exploring innovative ways to transact across borders without a bank account.
Bitcoin
New York Just Issued Its First-Ever Bitcoin Banking License
The groundbreaking license granted to cryptocurrency exchange itBit signifies a momentous stride forward in the race to legitimize the fledgling digital currency.
Bitcoin
IBM Looking at Adopting Bitcoin Technology for Major Currencies
The tech company is looking at the underlying technology behind bitcoin, known as the 'blockchain,' to create a digital cash and payment system.
Virtual Currency
Is Bitcoin Speculative Foolery or a Financial Services Breakthrough?
The author of 'The Bitcoin Big Bang' on what entrepreneurs need to know about the budding digital currency.
Bitstamp
Bitstamp Expected to Resume Trading Within Hours
The Bitcoin exchange, which shut down following a security breach, says it will begin trading the virtual currency again within the next day or so.
Bitcoin
Microsoft Is Now the Largest Company in the World to Accept Bitcoin
When Bill Gates boosts Bitcoin, Microsoft listens.
Far Out Tech
Where to Stash That Cryptocash? This Man Put It Under His Skin.
Martijn Wismeijer keeps his Bitcoin handy -- right between his thumb and index finger.
Bitcoin
NY Considering Bitcoin Licenses for Small Businesses, Startups
The 'Transitional BitLicense' would let certain virtual currency companies operate within a lighter regulatory framework.
Technology
Yelp Now Points Users to Businesses That Accept Bitcoin as Payment
The popular consumer review site pushes Bitcoin as a viable payment option further into the mainstream.