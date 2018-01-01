Virtual Reality Camera

The Real History of Virtual Reality Has its Roots in Indian Mythology
Virtual Reality

The Real History of Virtual Reality Has its Roots in Indian Mythology

The real history of Virtual Reality can be traced in the Indian epic 'Mahabharata' written by Ved Vyasa
Prateek Malhotra | 3 min read
Augment Your Reality With These Startups
Augmented Reality

Augment Your Reality With These Startups

Ritu Kochar | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.