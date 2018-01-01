Prateek Malhotra is a lover and believer of Virtual Reality and is on a mission to encourage and build VR ecosystem. He has more than two years of experience as a communication strategist for Silicon Valley startups and have been keeping track of VR/AR trends since then.
Virtual Reality
360 Degree Videos Will Revolutionize Your Travelling Experience
New virtual tour videos offer future tourists more immersive introductions to recommended locations
Virtual Reality
The Real History of Virtual Reality Has its Roots in Indian Mythology
The real history of Virtual Reality can be traced in the Indian epic 'Mahabharata' written by Ved Vyasa