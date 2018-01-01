will.i.am

Will.i.am, 'Dumb-thumbing,' and the Perils of Tech Addiction

Grammy-winning hitmaker Will.i.am wants to inspire curiosity and clarity for the next generation of entrepreneurs.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
The Most Important Mentor to Have Shaped Will.i.am's Life and Career

'Mentorship is putting this belief inside a person,' says the famed musician and entrepreneur.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
