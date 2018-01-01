Women in Franchising
Franchise Players
Franchise Players: This Former Stay-at-Home Mom Takes on Home Inspection Franchising
After nine years as a stay-at-home mom, Andrea Sammreich reentered the working world as a Pillar to Post Home Inspections franchisee.
More From This Topic
Franchise Players
Franchise Players: One Woman's Long Journey to Become a Sylvan Learning Center Franchisee
Once, Hillary Malone Tilton was a student at Sylvan Learning Center. Today, she runs 13 locations.
Franchises
As Men in Kilts Franchise Grows, Women (In and Out of Kilts) Are Key
Men in Kilts, like many franchises, is dominated by men. However, two women have been important to the growth of the business.