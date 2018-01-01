Youth Development

The Refugee Learning Accelerator Invites You To Ideate For Refugee Youth
News and Trends

As the global spotlight falls on the ongoing refugee crisis in Syria and other Middle East regions, among its various impacts is the threat it poses to the future of millions of displaced students.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
Arab Youth Prefer Facebook As A Source Of Daily News: Arab Youth Survey
Facebook has trumped television, print, and even the online medium when it comes to capturing the Arab youth's attention in consuming news, according to the ninth annual Arab Youth Survey brought out by ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
