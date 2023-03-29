Government Of Goa Partners With Newton School To Organize Digital Goa Youth Summit

Through this program, the Goa government and Newton School aim to provide over 10,000 Goan students with advanced industry-focused tech education for in-depth training and upskilling

The Goa State Higher Education Council, Directorate of Higher Education, and the Goa Government collaborated with Newton School, a neo-university providing outcome-oriented education, organized the Digital Goa Youth Summit in the presence of several luminaries. The event, held at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Panaji on Tuesday, 28th March, marked the launch of the Digital Goa Scholarship Program (DGSP), which was initiated in October 2022. The program would help create a talented pool of tech professionals in Goa in collaboration with Newton School to eliminate geographical and financial barriers. Through this program, the Goa government and Newton School aim to provide over 10,000 Goan students with advanced industry-focused tech education for in-depth training and upskilling.

Dr. Pramod Sawant, the Hon. Chief Minister of Goa, Directorate of Higher Education, founders of Newton School, Siddharth Maheshwari and Nishant Chandra, along with tech companies like Zepto and Fampay, together with renowned personalities of the tech industry from Google and LinkedIn, graced the event. The event also saw entertainment performances from Goan students and popular social media influencer Sukriti Chaturvedi, with RJ Devanggana Chauhan hosting the event, according to an official statement.

"I am happy that Goa State Higher Education Council, Directorate of Higher Education, Government of Goa, in collaboration with Newton School, is launching this scholarship program aimed at enabling Goan students to become tech experts. The scholarship will provide students with access to courses that will enhance their skills and make them industry-ready, thus enabling them to contribute to the growth and development of Goa's tech industry," said Goa's chief minister Dr. Pramod Sawant.

The Digital Goa Scholarship Program launched at this event will equip Goan students pursuing Bachelor's in any background with the necessary skills to land high-paying jobs in top tech companies. As a part of the scholarship program, Newton School will conduct a 12-week Coding and Mindset Bootcamp. The Bootcamp will begin on March 31st and develop the aptitude and K-10 level of mathematics and logic required to learn programming. The workshops are designed for students to take up live projects while becoming a part of the larger coding community globally, the statement added.

"Our partnership with the Government of Goa is a milestone in our journey towards making India the tech powerhouse of the world. We believe that the Digital Goa Scholarship Program will not only benefit the students but also contribute to the growth of the tech industry in Goa. By producing a skilled workforce, we hope to attract more companies to invest in the state and contribute to its economic development," said Nishant Chandra and Siddharth Maheshwari, founders of Newton School in a joint statement.
