Zynga

Gaming Industry Veteran Frank Gibeau to Head Zynga as CEO
Executive Change

Gaming Industry Veteran Frank Gibeau to Head Zynga as CEO

Zynga, once one of Silicon Valley's fastest-growing companies, suffered a dramatic reversal of fortunes in 2012 as gamers switched from Facebook-based games to those on mobile devices.
Reuters | 2 min read
Zynga Announces Layoffs As Part of Restructuring Effort
Layoffs

Zynga Announces Layoffs As Part of Restructuring Effort

Reem Nasr | 2 min read
Déjà Vu: Zynga Founder Returns as CEO
Executive shakeup

Déjà Vu: Zynga Founder Returns as CEO

Ari Levy | 4 min read
Zynga to Face Lawsuit Alleging Fraud Tied to IPO
Legal Issues

Zynga to Face Lawsuit Alleging Fraud Tied to IPO

Reuters | 2 min read
Court Says Zynga Co-Founder to Face Lawsuit
Legal Issues

Court Says Zynga Co-Founder to Face Lawsuit

Reuters | 2 min read

More From This Topic

From FarmVille to Outsville, Zynga Co-Founder Mark Pincus to Launch App Accelerator
Apps

From FarmVille to Outsville, Zynga Co-Founder Mark Pincus to Launch App Accelerator

Called 'SuperLabs,' Pincus's new company is said to be a self-financed app development firm.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Why Tech Innovators Are High on the Prospects for Legalized Marijuana

Why Tech Innovators Are High on the Prospects for Legalized Marijuana

Legalization of recreational marijuana in Washington and Colorado, and potentially several more states soon, has created a multi-billion industry requiring sophisticated technology.
Andre Bourque | 5 min read
Big-Name Startups Land on Most-Doomed Brands List
Going out of business

Big-Name Startups Land on Most-Doomed Brands List

Some of the companies that are expected to falter next year are headed by entrepreneurs you're very familiar with.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
'Angry Birds' Maker Suffers a Harsh Reality
Angry Birds

'Angry Birds' Maker Suffers a Harsh Reality

In the mercurial world of casual gaming, once prominent players have struggled to adapt to industry trends.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
When Founders Leave the Companies They Started
Zynga

When Founders Leave the Companies They Started

Mark Pincus's departure from Zynga is a reminder that the skills needed to start a company are very different from those required to successfully manage its growth.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
What King Digital's 'Crushed' IPO Means for Private Mobile-Game Makers
IPO

What King Digital's 'Crushed' IPO Means for Private Mobile-Game Makers

The maker of the wildly popular Candy Crush game has had a disastrous public debut. What might that mean for private companies in the gaming space?
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Disney Interactive Lays Off 700 Employees
Layoffs

Disney Interactive Lays Off 700 Employees

Disney's struggling video game and digital media subsidiary slashed its workforce by 26 percent on Thursday.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
In Going Public, Candy Crush Maker Hopes Investors Have a Sweet Tooth
Finance

In Going Public, Candy Crush Maker Hopes Investors Have a Sweet Tooth

Dublin-based King Media Entertainment filed for an initial public offering early this morning, as investors questioned the company's long-term prospects.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Zynga Makes Its Biggest Buy Yet, Announces Fresh Round of Layoffs
Technology

Zynga Makes Its Biggest Buy Yet, Announces Fresh Round of Layoffs

The struggling gaming company is letting 15 percent of its employees go while making way for a new addition in the acquisition of U.K. competitor NaturalMotion.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
From Google to Warby Parker: The Origins Behind 10 of the Wackiest Company Names
Marketing

From Google to Warby Parker: The Origins Behind 10 of the Wackiest Company Names

Business owners are increasingly throwing out the rulebook when it comes to playing the name game. Here are the anecdotes behind 10 of our favorites.
Geoff Weiss
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.