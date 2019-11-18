How This Woman Uses Her Small-Business Roots to Motivate Franchisees

Sarah Luna's family history and experience as a franchisee helped make her a winning fit for Pure Barre's leadership.

November 18, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Business Rockstars host Jeannie Yurman sits down with the President of Pure Barre, Sarah Luna. Pure Barre is a franchising business that combines barre and ballet routines set to high-energy musical tracks.

Though Purre Barre is not her own creation, Luna's experiencing as a franchisee prepared her for this role, because as Pure Barre president, she helps franchisees in developing eye-catching marketing materials. She also assists in finding the right real estate for a new location and boosting franchisees' morale by organizing company conventions.

It also helps that Luna comes from a family with an entrepreneurial background. Her father was an owner of a small business, and her mother ran her own franchise.

To hear more from the conversation between Business Rockstars and Luna, click the video.

Related: How This Tech-Based Car Company Prioritizes Different Perspectives Within Its Office Culture

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices