Learn what it takes to turn your idea into a successful new venture.

Originally aired Jun 17, 2020

Do you have an idea for a business? Join seasoned entrepreneur and startup mentor, Gabe Zicherman, in this informative webinar to help you turn your idea into a winning idea. He's helped bring thousands of ideas to life in his role as Director of the Founder Institute.

During the webinar, Gabe will cover:

What it takes to turn your idea into a successful new business.

Develop your concept and figure out your market opportunity

Get the right resources to make it happen.

