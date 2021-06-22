How to Grow & Thrive in an Evolving Business Landscape SurveyMonkey CEO shares how he's embraced change over his 20-plus year career
In the ever-evolving business landscape, it is important to embrace change to grow and thrive. In the next episode of our Leadership Lessons series, Comparably CEO Jason Nazar speaks to a leader who has changed the businesses he touched for the better in this constantly-changing global marketplace, SurveyMonkey (
- Digital transformation and data-driven analytics
- The keys to making tough decisions under pressure
- Empathy and agility in leadership
- Throwing out the old playbook in a post-pandemic world
- Advocating for diversity, equity, inclusion
- Boosting employee morale in a hybrid work environment
About the Speakers
Zander Lurie is CEO of SurveyMonkey and serves on its board of directors, which he has been a part of since 2009. Previously, he was SVP of Entertainment at GoPro; serving on the company’s board of directors since 2016. Prior to GoPro, Zander was SVP of Strategic Development at CBS Corporation, via its acquisition of CNET Networks, where he served as CFO and Head of Corporate Development. He began his career in the technology investment banking group at JPMorgan, leading equity transactions and M&A in the Internet sector. Lurie holds a JD and an MBA from Emory University, and a BA in Political Science from the University of Washington. He co-founded the California-based nonprofit organization CoachArt, which serves chronically ill children and their siblings.
Jason Nazar brings 15 years of experience as a serial entrepreneur, investor, and advisor to his role as co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site. Previously, he was co-founder/CEO of Docstoc (acquired by Intuit in 2013), one of the most visited content sites in the world with the widest selection of professional documents and business resources. Jason was named one of the “Most Admired CEOs in L.A.” by the Los Angeles Business Journal and appointed “Entrepreneur in Residence for the City of Los Angeles” in 2016-2018 by Mayor Eric Garcetti.
Upcoming Webinar
How to Capitalize On Your Good Ideas
Stop letting your good ideas go to waste — get the blueprint for transforming ideas into brands with renowned entertainment mogul and entrepreneur, Clinton Sparks. Register now →
Influencer Outreach 101: Strategy, Tactics, Examples, and Templates
Uncover strategies, tactics, real-world examples, and templates that will connect with influencers effectively and elevate your brand's visibility. Register now →
The New Joint Employer Rule Will Hurt Your Franchise, But There Is Still Time To Stop It
Join us on Wednesday, November 15th for a vital webinar on the implications of the impending National Labor Relations Act and guide you on what to know, how to prepare, and how to stop this law from changing the franchise industry. Don't miss this opportunity to stay informed and take action.
Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Event | Meet the CEO Who Innovated the Way Consumer Brands Interact with Customers
Meet OLIPOP's CEO, Ben Goodwin, as he walks us through his bubbly approach to formulating authenticity and formulating soda. Learn about his journey and gather his insights — so you, too, can create a genuine brand that connects with others.
The Role of Employees in Cybersecurity
This session will navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, turning each participant into an active defender of digital integrity in your organization.
The National Franchise Show - Tampa
2 Days Only! Meet Face to Face with Proven Businesses Proven, money making businesses that are now expanding in Tampa are here to meet new potential owners. This is your only opportunity to meet with the hottest businesses face to face. Ask questions and get the information you need in a no pressure environment. Be there, find the businesses that excite you, shake hands and say hello!