Jason Nazar

Jason Nazar

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Co-Founder/CEO of Comparably

About Jason Nazar

Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Under his leadership, the online platform has accumulated more than 10 million employee ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies to become one of the most trusted third party resources for workplace and salary data since launching in 2016.

Areas of Expertise

Leadership
Leadership
Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

More From Jason Nazar

Free On-Demand Webinar: Waze CEO Shares Roadmap from Startup to Global Phenomenon
Leadership lessons

Free On-Demand Webinar: Waze CEO Shares Roadmap from Startup to Global Phenomenon

Join us as we delve into practical leadership advice and the challenges and opportunities for entrepreneurs in today's landscape.