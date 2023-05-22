The CEO of Whole Foods Shares the 9 Tips That Help Him Run His Company for the Greater Good Jason Buechel, CEO of Whole Foods Market, shares the best leadership advice he's picked up over the course of his career.

By Jason Nazar

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Imagine running a world-famous company, one that you know many people depend on daily. How do you scale the business without compromising the values that inspired its start in the first place? For my latest Leadership Lessons episode, I had the chance to talk to the CEO of a multinational supermarket chain synonymous with the words healthy, local and organic: Whole Foods Market's CEO Jason Buechel.

I picked his brain about what it's like to oversee more than 100,000 Whole Foods Market employees across 535 stores in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

Buechel joined the Austin, Texas-based chain in 2013 as global vice president and chief information officer. He later served as chief operating officer and provided operational leadership over the grocery chain's 500-plus locations.

Before Whole Foods Market, Buechel was allowed to soak up knowledge and experience as the managing director/partner within Accenture's Retail Operations Practice, where he worked with leading retailers on strategic business and technology transformation.

Throughout our talk, it was abundantly clear that Buechel serves as a champion of Whole Foods Market's culture and values and is committed to increasing access to local, quality food for the communities it serves. Here are nine invaluable lessons Buechel shared with me during our conversation:

1. The sky's the limit when you're following your passions

And that means not focusing on the things you want to say, but rather on the things you need to hear. Try to understand the scenario at any given moment, and don't allow for any misinterpretation on your part when it's your time to talk.

Related: How One Leader Has Persevered Through 20 Years of Change in the Travel Industry

2. Understand the vantage point of each stakeholder, and find a balanced approach

All stakeholders want to be involved. Let them in on the challenges you face so they can help develop or contribute to a solution.

3. Allow team members to let you know they are connected to the mission and help shape the culture

Promote a culture of co-creation with team members at all levels, and work to cultivate a culture that supports and promotes connection to a higher purpose and core values. In the case of Whole Foods Market, that's being store-centric.

4. Be patient in your 20s

It's not a race. Buechel told me he finished college in three-and-a-half years because he thought he was ready to be done and join the workforce. Looking back, he says it's a benefit to soak up what people are inclined to offer you in your 20s. Be a sponge, and absorb everything worthwhile from everyone you know.

Related: Not Every Leader Has to Be Steve Jobs, And 9 Other Pieces of Advice from Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman

5. Make sure you have a rich life outside of work

Don't allow the paper cuts of making personal sacrifices for work to add up to regret when it comes to the decisions you've made. You only live once. Don't trade off on things that are fleeting: Work will always be there.

6. Never stop taking risks professionally

Switching jobs, changing clients and taking risks are all uncomfortable, but if you're not pushing boundaries you're never going to know your fullest potential.

7. You won't realize how much stronger your power to communicate as a CEO is until you're there

When you become the leader of an organization, your power of communication is hugely increased in ways you won't fully understand until you're actually in the driver's seat. When you do realize that, you can take the organization anywhere.

8. Co-create what you're looking to put into place

Have a team to build your company with, and move those people along with you. You'll find that driving change will be difficult otherwise.

Related: How This Tech Leader Found Her Voice and Took the Reins of a Major Company

9. Don't overthink the end goal

Buechel's message to future CEOs is that if you do all the right work, grow yourself and support your team, good things will happen. It's not going to be a linear experience. Zig-zags are inevitable. So get comfortable with being uncomfortable.

For more from my hour with Buechel, watch the full webinar here. The growing collection of episodes from our series gives readers access to the best practices of successful CEOs from over 30 of the biggest brands, including Wayfair, Redfin, Booking.com, Heineken, Headspace, Zoom, Chipotle, Warby Parker and ZipRecruiter, to name a few.

Wavy Line
Jason Nazar

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP

Comparably Co-Founder & Serial Tech Entrepreneur

Jason Nazar is a serial tech entrepreneur, investor and advisor with two successful exits under his belt. Most recently he was co-founder/CEO of Comparably (acquired by ZoomInfo), a leading workplace culture and employee review site. Prior to that, he was founder/CEO of Docstoc (acquired by Intuit).

Editor's Pick

These Co-Founders Let Women Freeze Their Eggs for Free — Cracking Open the 'Inaccessible' Industry. Their Cutting-Edge Model Solves Another Major Fertility Issue Too.
Lock
A Simple Household Chore Turned Into a Side Hustle — Now She Earns Up to $24,000 Per Month
How Real Estate Rock Star Ryan Serhant Made His Own Luck
Lock
Do You Judge People With Personal Brands? Here's Another Way to Think About It.
This Founder Created a Billion-Dollar Fitness Brand Using Communication, Teamwork and Community. Here Are His Secrets to Building a Franchise That Stands Out.
Lock
What's the Actual Cost of Unproductive Employees? It's More Than You Think.

Related Topics

Leadership Retail Businesses Whole Foods Leadership lessons

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

Disney World Is Shuttering a Fan-Favorite Resort For Good In September

The immersive experience just opened last year.

By Emily Rella
Business News

The Real Cost of Franchising Your Business

Franchising can be a low-cost way to expand your brand — but it's not no cost. Here's what to keep in mind.

By Mark Siebert
Growing a Business

The Best Way to Run a Business Meeting

All too often, meetings run longer than they should and fail to keep attendees engaged. Here's how to run a meeting the right way.

By Jacqueline Whitmore
Fundraising

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

As more and more businesses go remote, these are ways to be more effective and efficient on conference calls.

By Bryan Lovgren
Devices

Show Potential Buyers What's on the Market With These Real Estate Friendly Quadcopters, Only $150

Get two drones and make your real estate business stand out.

By Entrepreneur Store
Devices

Enjoy a More Powerful Working Experience with This HP ProDesk

Save $80 off a refurbished HP desktop computer.

By Entrepreneur Store