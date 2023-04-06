Free Webinar | May 16: How to Grow with Purpose

Want to scale your business without compromising the values that inspired you to start in the first place? Then register now for our free webinar as Whole Food Market's CEO, Jason Buechel, shares his key strategies.

learn more about Jason Nazar

By Jason Nazar

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How does a business grow successfully without losing its ideal mission, vision and values? In the next episode of our Leadership Lessons series, host Jason Nazar sits down with the CEO of a multinational supermarket chain synonymous with the words healthy, local and organic. As one of the youngest CEOs to ever lead a successful retailer, Jason Buechel oversees more than 100,000 Whole Foods Market employees across 546 stores in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. He joined the Austin, Tex.-based chain in 2013 as Global VP and CIO where he was responsible for all aspects of IT and digital innovation, ushering in large-scale initiatives that played a critical role in the growth of the business. He later served as COO, providing operational leadership over the grocery chain's 500-plus locations.

In addition to sharing the biggest leadership lessons he's learned from his impressive 15-year career, Buechel will dive into other topics including:

  • The Stakeholder Engagement Model

  • Balancing Growth and Profit with Purpose

  • The Better-for-You Value Proposition for Customers

  • The Theatre of Retail

  • Achieving Work-life Balance

Don't miss out—register now!

Register Now

About The Speakers

Jason Buechel serves as CEO of Whole Foods Market. He previously served as COO, providing operational leadership for over 546 locations across the U.S., Canada and the U.K., overseeing the company's technology, supply chain and distribution, store real estate and design, and Team Member Services (HR) functions. He joined the company in 2013 as Global VP and CIO where he was responsible for all aspects of IT and digital innovation, as well as ushering in large-scale IT initiatives that played a critical role in the growth of the business. Prior to WFM, Jason served as Managing Director/Partner within Accenture's Retail Operations Practice, where he worked with leading retailers on strategic business and technology transformation. Jason holds a B.A. from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Jason Nazar is a serial tech entrepreneur, advisor, and investor with two successful exits. He was most recently co-founder/CEO of workplace culture review platform Comparably (acquired by ZoomInfo), and previously co-founder/CEO of Docstoc (acquired by Intuit). Jason was named LA Times' Top 5 CEOs of Midsize Companies (2020), LA Business Journal's Most Admired CEOs (2016), and appointed inaugural Entrepreneur in Residence for the city of Los Angeles (2016-2018). He holds a B.A. from the University of California Santa Barbara and his JD and MBA from Pepperdine University. He currently teaches Entrepreneurship as an adjunct professor at UCLA.
Jason Nazar

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP

Co-Founder/CEO of Comparably

Jason Nazar is co-founder & CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture site that provides the most accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. He was named LA Business Journal's "Most Admired CEOs in LA" & "Entrepreneur in Residence for the City of LA" by Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Work-Life Balance Entrepreneurs Culture Entrepreneurship Growing a Business Profits Small Business Growth Business Growth Higher Purpose Leadership lessons

Editor's Pick

The Co-Founder of a Fashion Retailer With a Nearly 100% Retention Rate Reveals the Secret to Happy Employees
Everything You Need to Know About Filing Your Taxes in 2023
These 6 Leadership Skills Are Undervalued — But They Shouldn't Be, According to Employees
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
You Know Your Love Language, But What About Your Money Language?
A U.S. Company With Thousands of Employees Just Adopted a 4-Day Workweek — Here's the Innovative Blueprint Up for Grabs

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

The 9 Essential Steps to Expanding Your Product Line and Scaling Your Business

By following the correct steps and principles, entrepreneurs can successfully launch new product lines and enter new markets.

By Mark Pierce

Starting a Business

I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, And These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By

This excerpt from my forthcoming book offers exclusive insights into the gritty (not glamorous) details of building The Agency from an idea to a billion-dollar global brokerage.

By Mauricio Umansky

Career

Increase your Odds of Landing a Job with these 9 Tips from an Executive Search Professional

Competition for talent is tougher than ever. These tips for outreach, increasing visibility and how to best network may help you land your next role.

By Elisette Carlson

By Entrepreneur Store

Management

Is Your Employee Guilty of This Toxic Workplace Trait? Here's How to Tell — and How to Deal With It

This trait is characterized by an exaggerated sense of self-importance, an obsession with status and an expectation of special treatment.

By Ivan Misner

Business News

Marvel Entertainment Chairman Ike Perlmutter Speaks Out For First Time Following 'Lay Off'

The former CEO stirred controversy during his nearly 30-year tenure at Marvel.

By Madeline Garfinkle