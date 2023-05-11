Free Webinar | June 13: How to Disrupt a Massive Market & Innovate

Register for our free webinar with Brent Handler, CEO of Inspirato and learn from his experiences over the past two decades on disrupting a massive market.

learn more about Jason Nazar

By Jason Nazar

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the next episode of our Leadership Lessons series, host Jason Nazar chats with a fellow lifelong entrepreneur with experience building companies and leading high-performing teams. Over the past two decades Brent Handler has been a pioneer, transforming the way people take vacations.

In 2002, Handler co-founded Exclusive Resorts and served as its President until 2009, where he set the standard for the burgeoning destination club industry by delivering tens of thousands of vacations to members worldwide and amassing more than $1 billion in real estate assets. In 2010 – convinced he could improve on the model he helped establish – he co-founded Inspirato (NASDAQ: INSPO), the world's first luxury travel subscription brand. Providing sophisticated travelers access to a curated collection of exceptional luxury vacation homes, five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences, members get personalized service but without the six-figure, upfront fees previously common in the industry.

In addition to sharing the greatest lessons from his 20+ year career, other topics include:

  • How to build your business around something you care about.
  • Recruiting the right leadership team.
  • Hungry people fight over food.
  • Diversifying proven channels that rely on core strengths.
  • Finding a massive market & attacking it in a defensible way through innovation.
  • Delighting customers.

Don't miss out—register now!

Register Now

About The Speakers:

Brent Handler is Co-Founder of Inspirato and has served as its CEO and a member of its Board of Directors since January 2010. Under his leadership, Inspirato established itself as a leading luxury hospitality company that provides access to a managed and controlled portfolio of luxury vacation homes and other vacation options, leveraging an innovative subscription model to ensure the service and certainty that affluent customers demand. In 2019, Handler led the development and launch of Inspirato Pass, the world's first luxury travel subscription that includes all nightly rates, taxes, and fees. Before co-founding Inspirato, he co-founded Exclusive Resorts and served as its President from 2002 to 2009, where it set the standard for the destination club industry. Mr. Handler holds a B.S. in Business from the University of Colorado.

Jason Nazar is a serial tech entrepreneur, advisor, and investor with two successful exits. He was most recently co-founder/CEO of workplace culture review platform Comparably (acquired by ZoomInfo), and previously co-founder/CEO of Docstoc (acquired by Intuit). Jason was named LA Times' Top 5 CEOs of Midsize Companies (2020), LA Business Journal's Most Admired CEOs (2016), and appointed inaugural Entrepreneur in Residence for the city of Los Angeles (2016-2018). He holds a B.A. from the University of California Santa Barbara and his JD and MBA from Pepperdine University. He currently teaches Entrepreneurship as an adjunct professor at UCLA.
Jason Nazar

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP

Comparably Co-Founder & Serial Tech Entrepreneur

Jason Nazar is a serial tech entrepreneur, investor and advisor with two successful exits under his belt. Most recently he was co-founder/CEO of Comparably (acquired by ZoomInfo), a leading workplace culture and employee review site. Prior to that, he was founder/CEO of Docstoc (acquired by Intuit).

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Marketing Innovators Innovation Entrepreneurs Entrepreneurship Disruption Running a Business CEOs Disrupters Leadership lessons

Editor's Pick

The Great-Great-Granddaughter of the Long-Uncredited Man Who Taught Jack Daniel How to Make Whiskey Is Now the Award-Winning Master Blender at His Namesake Distillery
This One Small Word Change Can Make You Instantly More Persuasive
How to Write a Business Plan for Your Franchise
After Nearly Dying From an Eating Disorder, She Raised $75 Million for a Startup to Make Evidence-Based Treatment Affordable for Everyone
How to Handle Rejection at Different Stages of Your Career and Business
6 Business Leaders Reveal the Worst Entrepreneurial Advice They Hear All the Time

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'One of the Most Influential Programs in Existence': A Generation Mourns the Loss of History as MTV News Shutters

The news comes as Showtime, Paramount Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios look to layoff 25% of domestic employees.

By Emily Rella

By Sam Silverman

Business News

A Missing Tech CEO Is Found Dead In Santa Monica. 'His Bright Smile Will Be Missed.'

Police say they discovered the remains of Beau Mann not far from where an Uber dropped him off a year and a half ago.

By Jonathan Small

Leadership

Growth Mindset vs. Fixed Mindset: What's the Difference?

Discover the key differences between a fixed and growth mindset and how adopting a growth mindset can lead to personal and professional success.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Leadership

The Great-Great-Granddaughter of the Long-Uncredited Man Who Taught Jack Daniel How to Make Whiskey Is Now the Award-Winning Master Blender at His Namesake Distillery

Victoria Eady Butler, a fifth-generation descendant of Nearest Green, became the first woman to win the Master Blender of the Year title in 2021.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Airbnb Q1 Revenue Grew By 20% — But Why Did the Stock Drop One Day After the Results?

The results come a week after the company announced 50 new features to the service.

By Madeline Garfinkle