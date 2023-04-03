Free Webinar | April 25: How to Lead a Company Through Multiple Times of Uncertainty

In our upcoming webinar, learn lessons from the CEO of the world's top provider of online travel on how you can lead through uncertain times and survive a downturn. Register now!

learn more about Jason Nazar

By Jason Nazar

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Previously a trader and an investment banker, Glenn Fogel joined Booking (then known as Priceline.com) in Feb. 2000 as a young manager. Two weeks later, the stock market peaked and the dot-com bubble burst. Soon after, the Sept. 11 attacks happened, hampering people's desire to travel. And the industry was shattered again when the 2020 pandemic hit. How did the world's leading provider of online travel lead through these uncertain times?

Find out in the next episode of our Leadership Lessons series with the CEO & President of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) – parent company of Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable – chats with series host Jason Nazar about how he leads more than 20,000 employees across 300+ offices in 220 countries around the world and the greatest lessons learned in his 30+ year career. Topics include:

  • Leading through multiple times of uncertainty

  • Building resiliency and surviving a downturn

  • Developing the right post-pandemic corporate strategy

  • The importance of the WHY

  • The M&A pitfalls to avoid

  • The new climate of culture

Don't miss out—register now!

Register Now

About The Speakers

Glenn Fogel is CEO & President of Booking Holdings (Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK, OpenTable), a position he has held since January 2017, and CEO of Booking.com since June 2019. He previously served as Head of Worldwide Strategy and Planning for six years. He was also EVP, Corporate Development for over seven years, responsible for worldwide mergers, acquisitions, and strategic alliances. Prior to Glenn joining Booking Holdings in Feb. 2000, he was a trader at a global asset management firm and an investment banker specializing in the air transportation industry. He is a member of the New York State Bar (retired). Glenn is a graduate of Harvard Law School and earned a B.S. in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.

Jason Nazar is a serial tech entrepreneur, advisor, and investor with two successful exits. He was most recently co-founder/CEO of workplace culture review platform Comparably (acquired by ZoomInfo), and previously co-founder/CEO of Docstoc (acquired by Intuit). Jason was named LA Times' Top 5 CEOs of Midsize Companies (2020), LA Business Journal's Most Admired CEOs (2016), and appointed inaugural Entrepreneur in Residence for the city of Los Angeles (2016-2018). He holds a B.A. from the University of California Santa Barbara and his JD and MBA from Pepperdine University. He currently teaches Entrepreneurship as an adjunct professor at UCLA.
Jason Nazar

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP

Co-Founder/CEO of Comparably

Jason Nazar is co-founder & CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture site that provides the most accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. He was named LA Business Journal's "Most Admired CEOs in LA" & "Entrepreneur in Residence for the City of LA" by Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Related Topics

Leadership Company Culture Resilience Thought Leaders Leadership Qualities CEOs Leadership Strategy Leadership Skills uncertainty Leadership lessons

Editor's Pick

The Dark Side of Pay Transparency — And What to Do If You Find Out You're Being Underpaid
Thinking of a Career Change? Here Are 4 Steps You Can Take to Get There.
A Founder Who Bootstrapped Her Jewelry Business With Just $1,000 Now Sees 7-Figure Revenue Because She Knew Something About Her Customers Nobody Else Did
Use These Words and Gestures to Impress Your Boss
Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law
The Top 2% Swear By This Negotiation Tactic Most People Overlook

Most Popular

See all

By Amanda Breen

Business Models

Free Webinar | April 6: When to Use an LLC, S-Corp, or C-Corp?

So you're ready to make your business official through incorporation, but not sure if you should choose LLC, S-Corp, or C-Corp? Join us for this free webinar as our experts, Mark J. Kohler & Mat Sorensen, help you make the right decision. Register now →

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas To Start Right Now

To start one of these home-based businesses, you don't need a lot of funding -- just energy, passion and the drive to succeed.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.

Growing a Business

Scaling Made Easy: How to Scale Your Business like a Fortune 500 Company

Once you have the night-vision skills of Fortune 500 restaurants, scaling becomes effortless. Here are 3 ways to scale, hidden in plain sight.

By Thalia Toha

Living

The Hidden Dangers of Not Taking Your Vacation Days

American workers' reluctance to use vacation time is turning into a crisis.

By Ryan Droste

By Entrepreneur Store