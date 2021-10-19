Unleash Innovation: How Technology and Operations Can Drive Performance In this free webinar, two industry leaders share how they have improved operational performance by integrating and leveraging cloud-based services.
Originally aired Oct 19, 2021
Many people mistakenly think operations like product development, sales, marketing, finance, etc., all have different processes and goals. To certain extent, that’s true, but all these operations have common goals for driving the business forward. It’s the job of owners and their managers to leverage the right tools and strategies to keep these different departments running efficiently and in the same direction.
And while some companies have fully embraced the cloud as an asset to improve their business, many managers have largely ignored its growing impact and value. Understanding of the cloud, and how it can be integrated and leveraged in a business, can still be ambiguous.
Join us for a free 60-minute webinar, Unleash Innovation: How Technology and Operations Can Drive Performance, brought to you by Entrepreneur and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Moderator and Entrepreneur contributor Peter Gasca will speak with two experts — one at the leading edge of cloud-based business services and one who has led the integration across his organization and knows how you can, too.
Richard Halkett is the Managing Director of Digital Innovation at AWS and offers more than 20 years of experience in digital business, most recently working directly with companies to leverage the power of AWS’s cloud-services to improve operational efficiencies.
The second speaker is Ian Wright is the VP of Infrastructure and Operations at Pearson, the world's leading learning company with 24,000 employees across 70 countries worldwide. Wright brings more than two decades of experience integrating technology into operations and for the past 13 years has led the transition for Pearson.
Attendees of this webinar will learn how organizations can integrate and leverage digital cloud-based services to:
- Increase productivity and efficiency across business functions
- Improve transparency and communication across departments and regions
- Collect and analyze data to make better business decisions
- Refine innovative core competencies into competitive advantages
- Create sustainable practices for a rapidly changing business environment
- And more
