Peter Gasca

Guest Writer
Founder of GascaCo, LLC, Lecturer at Coastal Carolina University
Peter Gasca is an entrepreneur, consultant and author. He is an executive-in-residence and director of the Community and Business Engagement Institute at Coastal Carolina University. His book, One Million Frogs, details his entrepreneurial journey with Wild Creations.

An Innovative Culture Absolutely Requires This Unique Capability
What you need is a 'chaos pilot' on board at your company. If you don't have one, think about adding one.
5 min read
Ever Hear of 'Escape Rooms'? This Millennial Entrepreneur Is Capitalizing On the Trend.
Jordan Brawner of Little Spider Creations is profiting off the love millennials have for experiences, rather than just products.
5 min read
The Important Tax Reform Deadline That Entrepreneurs Should Know About Now
March 15 marks an important deadline. Are you on top of this?
4 min read
5 Veterans Share Their Tips for Successfully Transitioning From Service to Entrepreneurship
"Just remember that you have had many worse things thrown at you and you were able to persevere," one veteran-entrepreneur counsels his peers.
8 min read
Cryptocurrency Just Hit A Major Milestone -- and Entrepreneurs Shouldn't Ignore It
Digital currencies have surpassed some well-known companies in size, fundamentally changing commerce for all businesses.
6 min read
Lessons in Social Entrepreneurship from the People Making a Real Impact
There is clearly a balance to be struck between making a profit and making an impact (of the social variety). How do you straddle that line?
7 min read
Time to Accept Artificial Intelligence as Part of the Family?
Millions of households are welcoming these new voice-first home assistant devices into and as part of their families -- even with all the uncertainties and unintended consequences.
4 min read
8 Must Read Books for Entrepreneurs Seeking to Refresh
Motivational books and tools are just what you need to give yourself a competitive boost.
5 min read
Reddit CEO Was Wrong to Prank Critics but Reddit Is Right to Ban Toxic Minority
Influential websites have a responsibility to act against online intimidation and fake news, even if Steve Huffman was wrong to change a few critical posts as a joke.
7 min read
4 Unique Business Holiday Gift Ideas That Outdo Fruitcake
Forget generic gifts for your professional colleagues and consider one of these gestures, which will be better received.
5 min read
8 Things Entrepreneurs Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving
Having difficulty finding things to be thankful for this Thanksgiving? Feel free to borrow mine.
6 min read
Pokémon Go Has Exposed Hacker Subculture and a Personal Moral Dilemma
The charm of Pokemon Go is that you wander searching in the real world, except hackers have already figured out how to search without leaving home. Is that cheating?
6 min read
4 Reasons Why Smart Companies Are Going Remote
More young professionals are opting for remote work opportunities and freelancing -- here is how businesses can get in on the trend.
5 min read
Why I Am More Excited Than My Kids About Pokemon Go
The new Pokemon Go app has started a wildly successful trend and serves as a wakeup call to businesses.
5 min read
How to Get Your Story Noticed and Published Online
There are plenty of places to get your story told online. To get your story heard, however, you need to tell a compelling story.
4 min read
