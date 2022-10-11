How to Break Barriers What does it take to rise above and make an impact? Find out from the CEO of Pernod Ricard, Ann Mukherjee in this upcoming webinar. Register now →
Ann Mukherjee is a born change agent. As the first industry outsider and woman of color to assume the position of Chairman & CEO for the North American arm of Pernod Ricard – the second largest global wine and spirits distiller and maker of Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal scotch, Jameson, Malibu Rum, Kahlua, and other spirit brands – she has used her professional and personal experience as motivation to reinvent the company since joining in December 2019. Within two years, she achieved a major milestone; leading the U.S. market to hit the highest YOY growth mark of 16 percent, surpassing the $2B mark for the first year ever.
In the next Leadership Lessons episode, Mukherjee will chat with series host and Comparably CEO Jason Nazar about the biggest lessons she learned throughout her 30-year career in executive positions at the world's most recognizable brands, from Kraft and PepsiCo to SC Johnson. Topics include:
- Breaking barriers as a BIPOC female executive
- Building a sustainable business
- Creating a customized employee experience
- Turning adversity into opportunity
- Marketing to the savvy consumer
- How to make an impact early on in your career
About The Speakers
Ann Mukherjee joined Pernod Ricard North America as Chairman & CEO in December 2019, following her executive roles at SC Johnson (first global CMO, Chief Commercial Officer), PepsiCo (President of Global Snacks, Frito Lay CMO), and Kraft. Ann was recognized among Forbes’ Top 50 Most Influential CMOs; named Marketer of the Year by Brand Week; and earned an ADCOLOR Legend Award. She was recently nominated for Wine Enthusiast’s Person of the Year and PRWeek’s Most Purposeful CEO. She holds two degrees from the University of Chicago – a double Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Religious Theology as well as an MBA in Finance from the Booth School of Business.
Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture employee review site. He was previously co-founder/CEO of Docstoc (acquired by Intuit). Jason was named one of Los Angeles Business Journal's Most Admired CEOs and appointed the inaugural Entrepreneur in Residence for the city of Los Angeles in 2016. The Los Angeles native received his BA from the University of California Santa Barbara and his JD and MBA from Pepperdine University.
